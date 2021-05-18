Diet Coke embraces doing things your own way, just because

A new campaign for Diet Coke by Droga5 London celebrates the positive and unapologetic attitude of the brand’s fans with a new campaign directed by Oscar nominated Autumn De Wilde through Anonymous Content.

Just Because is designed to reflect what Coca-Cola sees as the mischievous and light-hearted mindset of Diet Coke fans. Shining a light on individual authenticity, the campaign showcases people who love what they love and don’t feel they have to justify doing things their way.

The campaign takes people on a journey through the unashamed and self-confident Just Because mentality – from popping to the corner shop in pajamas to taking a bra off at the end of a long day – and celebrates some of modern life’s most relatable Just Because moments.

And the Diet Coke jingle has been remixed and given a modern twist by Grammy Award Winning artist Thundercat.

The fully integrated campaign also includes OOH, social, digital, PR support and POS activation. In addition, fans of the brand will also be given the opportunity to access online activations via digital engagement content.

Amber Topalcik, senior brand manager at Diet Coke, said: “We are really excited to announce the launch of Diet Coke’s new campaign. With a broad, passionate, and loyal fanbase, this campaign celebrates them - people that challenge and embrace their lives in a positive way, with the confidence to do things their own way, Just Because.”

Director Autumn de Wilde said: "I’m so thrilled to be collaborating again with David Kolbusz and the electric minds at Droga5, London. To be reunited to direct and photograph the iconic Diet Coke brand is an absolute dream."