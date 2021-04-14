Maserati x Beckham
David Beckham Stars in Maserati's First Work By Droga5
The new global campaign celebrates the joy of doing the unexpected
14 April 2021
Droga5 London has unveiled its first work for Maserati since winning the business last year, launching a global campaign starring David Beckham.
'Maserati x David Beckham' was shot in Miami in one day last month and shows Beckham performing an audacious act of driving the Levante Trofeo SUV, just for the sheer joy of doing the unexpected.
Paolo Tubito, Maserati chief marketing officer, said: “The brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David Beckham is the embodiment of all these values.”
The campaign will feature across social and online and follows the appointment of Droga5 to design a new brand strategy and creative platform for Maserati's range of models in 2021.
CREDITS
Client : Maserati
Chief Marketing Officer: Paolo Tubito
Head of Brand Creative: Mariano Rosario Zumbo
Brand Communications: Anna Cavallieri
Creative agency: : Droga5 London
Chief Creative Officer:nDavid Kolbusz
Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth
Creative: Ethan Bennett, Liam Crerar
CEO: Bill Scott
Group Account Director: Mike Waywell
Head of Production: Chris Watling
Assistant Producer : Oliver West
Chief Strategy Officer: Dylan Williams
Strategist: Francesa Zedde
Production company: MJZ
Director: Harmony Korine
DOP: Jared Fadel
Executive Producers: David Zander & Helen Kenny
Head of Production: Lindsay Turnham
Producer: Emma Butterworth
Line Producer: Judd Allison
Commercial production studio: Studio 99
Managing Director: Nicola Howson
Exec Producer: Elizabeth Derham
Exec Producer: Nicola Doring
Production Managers: Sofia Ricci, Claire Luke
Editing house: Marshall Street Editors
Editor: Guy Savin
Assistant Editor: Oliver Morgan
Head of Production: SJ O’Mara
Post production: No.8
Managing Director: Barny Wright
VFX: No. 8
Grade: Tim Smith (Cheat)
Sound: No. 8
Audio Creative Director: Sam Robson
Sound Design & Mix: James Lyme
Producer: Emma Shuter
Music: “Fall” by The Bug