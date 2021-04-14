David Beckham Stars in Maserati's First Work By Droga5

Droga5 London has unveiled its first work for Maserati since winning the business last year, launching a global campaign starring David Beckham.

'Maserati x David Beckham' was shot in Miami in one day last month and shows Beckham performing an audacious act of driving the Levante Trofeo SUV, just for the sheer joy of doing the unexpected.

Paolo Tubito, Maserati chief marketing officer, said: “The brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David Beckham is the embodiment of all these values.”

The campaign will feature across social and online and follows the appointment of Droga5 to design a new brand strategy and creative platform for Maserati's range of models in 2021.