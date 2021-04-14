Maserati and David Beckham

Maserati x Beckham

David Beckham Stars in Maserati's First Work By Droga5

The new global campaign celebrates the joy of doing the unexpected

By creative salon

14 April 2021

Droga5 London has unveiled its first work for Maserati since winning the business last year, launching a global campaign starring David Beckham.

'Maserati x David Beckham' was shot in Miami in one day last month and shows Beckham performing an audacious act of driving the Levante Trofeo SUV, just for the sheer joy of doing the unexpected.

Paolo Tubito, Maserati chief marketing officer, said: “The brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David Beckham is the embodiment of all these values.”

The campaign will feature across social and online and follows the appointment of Droga5 to design a new brand strategy and creative platform for Maserati's range of models in 2021.

CREDITS

Client : Maserati

Chief Marketing Officer: Paolo Tubito

Head of Brand Creative: Mariano Rosario Zumbo

Brand Communications: Anna Cavallieri

Creative agency: : Droga5 London

Chief Creative Officer:nDavid Kolbusz

Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth

Creative: Ethan Bennett, Liam Crerar

CEO: Bill Scott

Group Account Director: Mike Waywell

Head of Production: Chris Watling

Assistant Producer : Oliver West

Chief Strategy Officer: Dylan Williams

Strategist: Francesa Zedde

Production company: MJZ

Director: Harmony Korine

DOP: Jared Fadel

Executive Producers: David Zander & Helen Kenny

Head of Production: Lindsay Turnham

Producer: Emma Butterworth

Line Producer: Judd Allison

Commercial production studio: Studio 99

Managing Director: Nicola Howson

Exec Producer: Elizabeth Derham

Exec Producer: Nicola Doring

Production Managers: Sofia Ricci, Claire Luke

Editing house: Marshall Street Editors

Editor: Guy Savin

Assistant Editor: Oliver Morgan

Head of Production: SJ O’Mara

Post production: No.8

Managing Director: Barny Wright

VFX: No. 8

Grade: Tim Smith (Cheat)

Sound: No. 8

Audio Creative Director: Sam Robson

Sound Design & Mix: James Lyme

Producer: Emma Shuter

Music: “Fall” by The Bug

