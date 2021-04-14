Droga5 London, part of Accenture Interactive, is a multi-award-winning creative and strategic communications agency. We work with established clients such as Amazon, Barclaycard, Facebook and Coca-Cola as well as boutique challenger brands Setapp, Karma Kitchen, and Rustlers.

Awarded AdWeek’s International Agency of the Year 2020, we set out to make stand-out creative work that solves client problems through a “Culture First. Culture Fast” lens.

Culture First Culture Fast

We believe that brands adopted into culture enjoy sustained commercial success. So we place our clients at the heart of culture and design experiences that grow their brand and business. From the biggest, most-established businesses, to those with big ambition, we structure all brand touchpoints behind a single, consistent and bold thought.

If we think “Culture First” we act “Culture Fast”, keeping brands moving at the speed of modern life and remaining relevant with fresh culturally nuanced thinking and versatile production approaches that are fit for today’s media landscape.

Creative highlights

Creative highlights include our first Super Bowl spot for Amazon – recently awarded the number one spot in Campaign’s Top Ads of the Year; tongue-in-cheek “Better Than You Think” work for Rustlers; and our brilliantly absurd online campaign for Setapp, which won the Grand Prix at the Kinsale Sharks.

As well traditional ATL work, we’ve continued to build upon our design offering and capabilities, the only advertising agency to be peer-voted a Top 30 Design Studio in 2019.

In the last 12 months, we’ve developed a global design system for VW’s Cupra, and closer to home, developed a complete brand identity from scratch for fast-growing, female-led delivery start-up Karma Kitchen.

AMAZON, ‘BEFORE ALEXA’

It’s hard to imagine a world without the world’s most famous assistant. So instead of extolling its virtues, Amazon let us entertain the 150-million strong Super Bowl audience by asking it to imagine what life was like ‘Before Alexa’. A series of historical scenes remind us that life before Alexa was pretty bad for all of us. And, for Alexa’s human predecessors, even worse.