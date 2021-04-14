Droga5 London
Helping brands find their place in culture
Droga5 London, part of Accenture Interactive, is a multi-award-winning creative and strategic communications agency. We work with established clients such as Amazon, Barclaycard, Facebook and Coca-Cola as well as boutique challenger brands Setapp, Karma Kitchen, and Rustlers.
Awarded AdWeek’s International Agency of the Year 2020, we set out to make stand-out creative work that solves client problems through a “Culture First. Culture Fast” lens.
Culture First Culture Fast
We believe that brands adopted into culture enjoy sustained commercial success. So we place our clients at the heart of culture and design experiences that grow their brand and business. From the biggest, most-established businesses, to those with big ambition, we structure all brand touchpoints behind a single, consistent and bold thought.
If we think “Culture First” we act “Culture Fast”, keeping brands moving at the speed of modern life and remaining relevant with fresh culturally nuanced thinking and versatile production approaches that are fit for today’s media landscape.
Creative highlights
Creative highlights include our first Super Bowl spot for Amazon – recently awarded the number one spot in Campaign’s Top Ads of the Year; tongue-in-cheek “Better Than You Think” work for Rustlers; and our brilliantly absurd online campaign for Setapp, which won the Grand Prix at the Kinsale Sharks.
As well traditional ATL work, we’ve continued to build upon our design offering and capabilities, the only advertising agency to be peer-voted a Top 30 Design Studio in 2019.
In the last 12 months, we’ve developed a global design system for VW’s Cupra, and closer to home, developed a complete brand identity from scratch for fast-growing, female-led delivery start-up Karma Kitchen.
AMAZON, ‘BEFORE ALEXA’
It’s hard to imagine a world without the world’s most famous assistant. So instead of extolling its virtues, Amazon let us entertain the 150-million strong Super Bowl audience by asking it to imagine what life was like ‘Before Alexa’. A series of historical scenes remind us that life before Alexa was pretty bad for all of us. And, for Alexa’s human predecessors, even worse.
AMAZON, ‘A VOICE IS ALL YOU NEED’
The future of Alexa lies with the millions of people who use tech every day, but do not see the merit in activating it with their own voice. This latest global campaign shows how, thanks to Alexa, our voice can make us feel epic in even the most mundane situations. This campaign brings this feeling to life by colliding two contrasting worlds – the epic and the everyday – together.
SETAPP, ‘DON’T GET SIDETRACKED GET SETAPP’
When it comes to productivity, tech can be both our best ally, providing all the tools we need to complete any task, or our worst enemy, delivering a constant flow of calls, emails and notifications. Setapp is a subscription service that offers access to all the apps you need to complete any task, without the distraction of having to look for them. To launch Setapp, our campaign showed the absurdly dramatic consequences of someone failing to finish what they started alongside a refreshed visual identity for the brand.
RUSTLERS, ‘BETTER THAN YOU THINK’
Rustlers is a range of meat and vegetarian pre-packaged burgers and subs. Our challenge was to overcome negative quality perceptions of the brand. We tackled the issue head-on with self-deprecating humour and honesty. Our campaign subverted expectations of seemingly bad situations that are as surprising as the fact that Rustlers burgers are made of 100% British and Irish beef.
KARMA KITCHEN, BRAND IDENTITY
Female-led start-up Karma Kitchen were primed to help delivery-only food businesses take advantage of the demand created by the closure of restaurants during the COVID-19 lockdown with their unique offering of flexible commercial kitchens to rent. Our design solution focused on visualising Karma Kitchen’s vibrant kitchen community, creating a playful modular identity that is inspired by all the demands of a successful kitchen: equipment, ingredients and creative energy.