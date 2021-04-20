Alexa Visits Pompeii In Epic Campaign By Droga5 London

In Droga5 London’s latest film in the “A voice is all you need” campaign for Amazon’s Alexa, a modern-day dad is dropped into the chaos of Pompeii to demonstrate how Alexa can help you do almost anything with the power of your voice.

As Mount Vesuvius errupts and flaming rocks soar through the sky, the dad casually waves the sandwich he’s holding and asks a fleeing Roman “what year is it?”. The dad is actually helping his daughter with her school work and the ad collides ordinary and epic worlds to show off the power of the voice assistant; previous ads in the ‘A voice is all you need’ series showed a woman ironing during an elvish battle and a sun bather interrupting an opera in the 18th Century.

The new global campaign will run across TV, online video and digital display.

Shelley Smoler, the Executive Creative Director at Droga5, said: “In each of the films in this campaign, the protagonist is transported to a different world. In this one, that world happens to be the chaotic scene of Pompeii in 79AD, just as Mount Versuvius is erupting so that our hero can ask a question that will make him look like a knowledge buff to his daughter.”



