Work of the Week

This week, many of our members’ campaigns struck a celebratory tone, building on the end of the year jubilations and looking towards the future.
And not just any future, but a better one, with work showcasing the importance of acceptance of others, and reminding us that there is a better future ahead.
Zoopla, 'Neighbours' & 'Bricks and Mortar' and Zenith
Zenith’s first spot for property website Zoopla evokes a feeling of understanding that, for many, the pandemic has led to a complete reassessment of the home.
DFS, 'What's Your Thing?', and Pablo
Pablo’s latest work for DFS shifts the brand focus from product to persona in ‘What’s Your Thing’ - a zany spot that looks to champion individuality and help consumers be confident in their design choices.
Stonewall 'Proud Mistletoe' and Ogilvy
Working with the Gay Times to launch Stonewall’s first Christmas campaign, Ogilvy has come out in support of individuality and acceptance.
Another Christmas sentiment that Ogilvy focused on this week was about the shortcomings of the season - with a poster campaign to help mitigate drink driving this Christmas.
The Trussell Trust, 'Brexit Ration Pack', and The Or
The Or took a pop at potential Brexit shortages this Christmas with a tongue-in-cheek campaign to help raise donations for the food bank The Trussell Trust, which helps those most badly hit by the shortages this Christmas.
