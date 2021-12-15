Brake and Ogilvy UK put the fear of death into phone users this Christmas

Brake, the road safety charity, has launched a national poster campaign, developed by Ogilvy UK in partnership with Clear Channel, to raise awareness of the dangers of reading messages on your phone when behind the wheel this Christmas.

It follows a recent update to the law that makes any use of a handheld mobile phone while driving illegal next year

Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at Brake, said: “Figures show that using your mobile phone at the wheel makes your reactions even slower than if you were drink driving, so it’s vital that we all give the road our full attention. As a charity we support the families of road crash victims, including those who have had lives torn apart as a result of someone not paying proper attention when driving. The temptation of using a phone can never be worth someone’s life.”

Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director of Ogilvy added: “We wanted to create a blindingly simple campaign with no ifs or buts. Because when it comes to driving, read really can mean dead.”

The campaign runs across Clear Channel digital OOH sites for two weeks over the Christmas period utilising high footfall areas where people are out and about before they get in their cars and drive home, including high streets and shopping malls.

Credits:

Client: Brake

Head of Campaigns Brake: Jason Wakeford

Creative Agency: Ogilvy UK

Chief Executive Creative Director: Jules Chalkley

Head of Design: Dave Towers

Creatives: Francesca Lordan, Alex Hernesten, Helena Olsson, Gabriella Alexander, Natasha Freedman, Yolande Mutale, Alicia Warwick, Jack Parker

Client Partner: Katharine Easteal

Brand Strategy Partner: Matthew Waksman

Programme Manager: Marissa Whittle

Clear Channel Project Leads: Jonathan Acton and Jason Jarvis

Media: Donated by Clear Channel UK