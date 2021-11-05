Vodafone releases forward-thinking Christmas campaign

The pandemic has highlighted the scale of digital exclusion, with the greatest impact felt by the most vulnerable in society. Around 1.5m UK households, approximately 6% of the population, do not have internet access.

In recognition of this, Vodafone launched its commitment to connect one million people living in digital poverty by 2022 through its everyone.connected initiative, and is taking this to an audience of millions with its Christmas campaign.

Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK said: “This year our Christmas campaign brings to life the joy of giving after an enormously challenging 18 months. We've created an uplifting campaign that harnesses the generosity of the nation at Christmas. We want to invite people to join our quest to tackle digital poverty and do so with a motivational and positive message.

Our campaign gives people an easy way to help someone in need, and we hope many will find their inner-Santa and join us in our pledge to connect one million people by the end of 2022.”

Barnardo’s interim CEO Michelle Lee-Izu said: “Many vulnerable children who don’t have devices or affordable internet face huge barriers in accessing education and vital support services. At Barnardo’s, we support some of the UK’s most vulnerable children, and are working with Vodafone UK to support children and families living in digital poverty. As some people upgrade their digital devices this Christmas, we are asking them to consider donating any pre-loved devices to our Great British Tech Appeal so we can get much-needed technology into the hands of disadvantaged children.”

The fully integrated, multi-touchpoint campaign – including TV, radio, PR and social – will run until 26 December and will be supported by a partnership with ITV. The TVC will debut tonight with a 30 second ad and will run in a number of spots, including ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, World Cup Qualifiers England V San Marino and England V Albania, and the Autumn Nations Rugby and Extraordinary Extensions on Channel 4.