Ogilvy challenges homophobia in Stonewall Christmas campaign
The work was created in partnership with Gay Times
16 December 2021
Ogilvy and the Gay Times have launched Stonewall’s first Christmas campaign.
‘Proud Misteltoe’ is a celebration of LGBTQ+ love and is inspired the grim fact that homophobic hate crimes are up 30 per cent in London — an alarming ten-year high. As part of the festive campaign, Stonewall is asking supporters to kiss with pride, beneath rainbow-coloured Proud Mistletoe.
Rainbow-coloured mistletoes were hung in the types of public places where homophobic attacks often happen: in pubs, parks, residential streets, and takeaway shops. Couples from the community were then invited to kiss underneath them, as a way to reclaim their spaces.
In the online film, directed by Luis Aguer of Rebolucion, couples kiss to the track 'Merry Christmas, I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight' By Joey Ramone.
Supporting activity includes digital OOH and a digital version of the #ProudMistletoe for Instagram, inviting everyone to kiss goodbye to online hate. In addition, 100 Proud Mistletoes will be given away via social media.
Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director at Ogilvy, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of Stonewall’s first ever Christmas campaign. It’s an important piece of work for our agency, which has always flexed our purpose muscle.
Francesco Grandi, global creative director at Ogilvy, added: “This Christmas, everyone should be free to kiss in public. We hope this campaign inspires people to fight back with love, not hate. We’re proud to have revamped the mistletoe, a 300-year-old UK tradition, into a symbol for equal love. If this campaign prevents just one homophobic attack this holiday season, then we did our job.”
For Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall, the campaign encourages people to come together and reclaim their moments of joy with one another. "It has been heartbreaking to see the attacks on our community across headlines and morning news bulletins this year. Every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person should feel safe to be themselves, wherever they are. Sadly, in 2021, too many of us still face hate for simply being ourselves. This festive season let’s kiss goodbye to hate under the #ProudMistletoe."
CREDITS
Global Executive Creative Director: Daniel Fisher
Global Creative Director: Francesco Grandi
Copywriter: Francesco Grandi, Yann Jones
Art Director: Simon Robinson
Designer: Sian Hughes, Dani Vazquez, Dom Flaherty
Senior Producer: Stephanie Warner
Assistant Producer: George Ward
Strategy Partner: Matthew Waksman
Project Management: Duncan Howie
Project Management: Katrina Hedditch
Global Lead WPP: Jo Bacon
Production Company: Rebolucion
Director: Luis Aguer
MD / Executive Producer: Florencia Arrizabalaga
Producer: Lucy Benson-Brown
Director of Photography: Santiago Bernaldo De Quiros
Edit House: Cabin
Editor: Nina Sacharow
Edit Assistant: Will Howard
Executive Producer: Kayt Hall
Producer: Antonia Porter
Music: MassiveMusic
Music Production Director: James Bargent
Music Producer: Chloe Healie
Music Track: “Merry Christmas, I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight” The Ramones, Recorded by Joey Ramone
Sound: 750mph
Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall
Producer: Aishah Amodu
Grade: MPC
Colourist: Peter Oppersdorff
Vfx Producer: Polly Roberts
Post: MPC/Hogarth
Casting: Lizzie Knowles - Real People Casting
Anna Stark - Stark Casting