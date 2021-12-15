Zenith launches first major campaign since winning Zoopla

For the first time, the ads will also highlight Zoopla’s search functionality and, as a result, will help to drive consumers to find their next home on Zoopla.

The work is set to launch on 20th December in order to capture the market momentum of the ‘Boxing Day Bounce’, which follows a bumper year for the property market: 2021 was the UK’s busiest property market in 14 years.

Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer at Zoopla, said: “Home movers have reassessed what they want and need from a home as a result of the pandemic, and our new marketing campaign aims to shine a light on this in a uniquely Zoopla way. Working on this campaign has been a true collaboration alongside our stellar roster of agencies including Lucky Generals, Zenith, Byte and Good Relations, and we’re looking forward to seeing how consumers respond.”

Jon Stevens, managing director at Zenith, added: “We are thrilled to launch our first campaign with our new client Zoopla. 2022 will be a huge year for the housing market, with people shifting priorities in what they need from a home. It is an exciting time for us to come on board, working with Zoopla and the agency teams to make our media work as hard as possible and ensure Zoopla is the go-to destination for eager movers.”