VCCP and Saga release new year campaign featuring Nicholas Farrell

Saga and VCCP have devised a campaign the compares holidays from now and the 1970s, evoking fond memories of the latter.

In it, Saga — the UK's specialist in products and services for people over 50 — heroes its cruise product with the help of actor Nicholas Farrell.

The 30” film, set to be released on television on 3rd January, sees Farrell aboard Saga’s newest ocean cruise ship, the ‘Spirit of Adventure’, reminiscing about holidays past.

The work consists of remade footage from the ‘70s of children swimming in the rain, grumpy kids begrudgingly posing for family photos, car breakdowns and holiday park tribute bands.

The film then returns to the Saga cruise ship where Farrell can be seen relaxing at a table with his wife whilst tucking into some delicious canapés and soaking up the social atmosphere. “Well, those were the days…” he says before turning to his wife with a raised eyebrow, “weren’t they?”. The voiceover concludes “Boutique cruises for those who deserve a bit of luxury” with the final titles reading: ‘Saga. Experience is Everything.’