Halifax Sponsor The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide with Geo-Targeted Campaign

The campaign, which launches on Sunday 10th April, aims to embed Halifax into local communities through The Sunday Times's annual guide to the best places to live in the UK.

The campaign aims to build brand favourability using localised print and dynamic out-of-home creative across the 14 of the 70 locations featured in the list. Additionally, content will be amplified by geo-targeted social media, delivering a local, tailored message cost-effectively.

The partnership runs across the Best Places guide, with activity live on Sunday Times’s digital and print platforms, as well as on audio via Times Radio.

New Commercial Arts has taken the lead creatively. The localised campaign consists of geo-specific posters showcasing and celebrating some of the best places to live in the UK and what makes them great.

Publicis Media’s trading arm led on negotiating the partnership, brokering the deal exclusively for Halifax, while Zenith led the strategy of localised content to build brand favourability and deliver on Halifax’s core goals.

Richard Warren, Director, Marketing Communications at Lloyds Banking Group said: “The strategy behind this campaign is truly unique, geo-targeting the UK’s best places to live with bespoke content, making the campaign incredibly localised. It’s a true example of a great cross-collaboration partnership between creative and media – I can’t wait to see it in action.”

Richard Kirk, Chief Strategy Officer at Zenith UK said: "This campaign ticks two separate boxes for Halifax. Firstly, we are partnering with The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in order to boost our long standing association with homeownership. We're also licensing The Sunday Times’ content to help us deliver 14 separate campaigns, demonstrating how proud Halifax is to be a part of some fantastic communities up and down the country. We're anticipating this localisation will deliver significant extra cut-through for our ads. A huge thanks to the team at News UK who have worked so hard on this with us."