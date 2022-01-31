Halifax Celebrates Local Community In New Ad
Created by by New Commercial Arts, the campaign focuses on a bench outside a Halifax branch
New Halifax campaign by New Commercial Arts celebrates local community.
This weekend, Halifax launched the third phase of ‘It’s a people thing’, focusing on a bench outside a local Halifax branch.
Using one locked-off shot, we see different people’s days over the course of a year. The ups, the downs and everything in between.
The campaign was shot in Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire, using a real Halifax branch and features Branch Manager, Michelle.
The campaign will be seen on TV, outdoor, press and social.
Richard Warren, director of marketing communications, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Halifax’s campaign ‘It’s a people thing’ showcases daily life and the moments, big and small, that make it. Creating an ad around a bench, at the heart of the local community, is the perfect next iteration.”
Ian Heartfield, creative founder, New Commercial Arts added: “A brutally simple idea. One bench, one Halifax branch, one year – and all of life playing out on it.”