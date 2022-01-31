Halifax Communities by NCA

Halifax Celebrates Local Community In New Ad

Created by by New Commercial Arts, the campaign focuses on a bench outside a Halifax branch

By Creative Salon

31 January 2022

New Halifax campaign by New Commercial Arts celebrates local community.

This weekend, Halifax launched the third phase of ‘It’s a people thing’, focusing on a bench outside a local Halifax branch.

Using one locked-off shot, we see different people’s days over the course of a year. The ups, the downs and everything in between.

The campaign was shot in Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire, using a real Halifax branch and features Branch Manager, Michelle.

The campaign will be seen on TV, outdoor, press and social.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Halifax’s campaign ‘It’s a people thing’ showcases daily life and the moments, big and small, that make it. Creating an ad around a bench, at the heart of the local community, is the perfect next iteration.”

Ian Heartfield, creative founder, New Commercial Arts added: “A brutally simple idea. One bench, one Halifax branch, one year – and all of life playing out on it.”

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.