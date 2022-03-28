NCA helps launch ‘nameless shirt’ activation for Alzheimer’s Society & FA
Campaign aims to raise funds for crucial support services
28 March 2022
The England football team sported shirts without names on during the second half of the England v. Switzerland international on Saturday in an effort to bring awareness to dementia and Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work.
The powerful stunt, devised by New Commercial Arts, drives home the idea that football should be unforgettable.
The shirts will now be auctioned off to raise crucial funds for Alzheimer’s Society’s work.
Kate Lee, the CEO at Alzheimer’s Society, said she hopes the campaign will "inspire people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no-one faces dementia alone".
Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, said: "Alzheimer’s Society is a passionate team, determined to put dementia at the top of everyone’s agenda. We’re proud to be able to help with that mission by coming up with disruptive, headline grabbing ideas like this one."
The stunt is part of the Alzheimer’s Society’s partnership with the Football Association, in place for the next two seasons, and will be supported by a 60” TVC advert, OOH, in stadium takeovers, social and PR.
Credits:
Brand: Alzheimer’s Society
Campaign Name: Football should be unforgettable
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Marketing and Communications Director: Chris Gottlieb
Associate Director, Brand & Marketing: Harriet Foxwell
Senior Marketing Manager: Jack Allen
Corporate Account Manager: Sarah Greenwood
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Art Director: Dan Seager
Copywriter: Steve Hall
Business Director: Lauren Nuttall
Account Director: Janki Shah
Senior Planner: John Blight
Head of Production: Matt Craigie-Atherton
Film Producer: Lucie Georgeson
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design: King Henry Soho
Retouching: King Henry Soho
Production Company: Hoi Polloi
Director: Chris Fowles
DoP: Terrence Wilkins
Editing Company: King Henry Soho
Editor: Jo Apps
Post-Production: Coffee & TV
Post Producer: Thom Godsill
Exec Producer: Dan Keefe
Grade: Katie Dymmock
Flame / VFX / Online: Alan Maiden and Dan Jacobsen
Music Supervision: Manderley Music
Audio Post-Production: Wave Studios
Sound Designer: Tom Heddy