NCA helps launch ‘nameless shirt’ activation for Alzheimer’s Society & FA

The shirts will now be auctioned off to raise crucial funds for Alzheimer’s Society’s work.

Kate Lee, the CEO at Alzheimer’s Society, said she hopes the campaign will "inspire people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no-one faces dementia alone".

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, said: "Alzheimer’s Society is a passionate team, determined to put dementia at the top of everyone’s agenda. We’re proud to be able to help with that mission by coming up with disruptive, headline grabbing ideas like this one."

The stunt is part of the Alzheimer’s Society’s partnership with the Football Association, in place for the next two seasons, and will be supported by a 60” TVC advert, OOH, in stadium takeovers, social and PR.

Credits:

Brand: Alzheimer’s Society

Campaign Name: Football should be unforgettable

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Marketing and Communications Director: Chris Gottlieb

Associate Director, Brand & Marketing: Harriet Foxwell

Senior Marketing Manager: Jack Allen

Corporate Account Manager: Sarah Greenwood

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Art Director: Dan Seager

Copywriter: Steve Hall

Business Director: Lauren Nuttall

Account Director: Janki Shah

Senior Planner: John Blight

Head of Production: Matt Craigie-Atherton

Film Producer: Lucie Georgeson

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Design: King Henry Soho

Retouching: King Henry Soho

Production Company: Hoi Polloi

Director: Chris Fowles

DoP: Terrence Wilkins

Editing Company: King Henry Soho

Editor: Jo Apps

Post-Production: Coffee & TV

Post Producer: Thom Godsill

Exec Producer: Dan Keefe

Grade: Katie Dymmock

Flame / VFX / Online: Alan Maiden and Dan Jacobsen

Music Supervision: Manderley Music

Audio Post-Production: Wave Studios

Sound Designer: Tom Heddy