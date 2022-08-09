Royal Enfield and NCA launch Hunter 350 motorcycle to a new generation of riders

The campaign line ‘A shot of motorcycling’ captures the essence of the Hunter 350. It’s small, light and punchy - perfect for a short, sharp hit of two wheeled adrenaline. It’s also a nod to photography which plays such a key part in the lives of this generation. This is a bike designed to make you look great on your social posts.

For this audience, authenticity is key, so great lengths were taken to assemble a cast that felt like a real group of friends, with under-represented female riders playing a central part of the narrative, as well as a diverse cast in every sense.

Ian Heartfield, CCO, NCA said: "Forget about the old guys in their Belstaffs, this is about wearing what you like, standing out from the crowd, looking like you could be on the front cover of a fashion mag, while having the time of your life on two wheels, not four."

Credits

Brand: Royal Enfield

Campaign Name: A shot of motorcycling

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Chief Brand Officer: Mohit Dhar Jayal

Global Creative Strategy and Brand Communications Lead: Anoor Pandey

Global Brand Manager – Hunter 350: Rajat Gandhi

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Founder, Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Art Director: Kenny Meek

Copywriter: Mary Johansen

Business Director: James Derrick

Account Director: Kate Kenyon

Senior Planner: John Blight

Director of Production: Matt Craigie-Atherton

Film & Stills Producer: Zeynep Strange

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Design: King Henry Soho

Retouching: King Henry Soho

Production Company: FAMILIA