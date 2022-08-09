Royal Enfield and NCA launch Hunter 350 motorcycle to a new generation of riders
The global ‘A Shot of Motorcycling’ campaign, created by New Commercial Arts, will run across all media, including TV in local markets, social, digital and OOH
The Hunter is a bold step for Royal Enfield, a brand that is making a big impression on the global motorcycle market. It’s a bike designed specifically to attract a younger generation, a group that have been increasingly turning their backs on the sector.
The campaign film tells the story of a group of young, fashionable Hunter riders who meet up and ride the streets of East London, photographing themselves every step of the way, accompanied by Richard Hawley’s iconic track, ‘Tonight the streets are ours’. Other assets in the campaign are made up of the photographs of the group that were captured on the day.
The campaign line ‘A shot of motorcycling’ captures the essence of the Hunter 350. It’s small, light and punchy - perfect for a short, sharp hit of two wheeled adrenaline. It’s also a nod to photography which plays such a key part in the lives of this generation. This is a bike designed to make you look great on your social posts.
For this audience, authenticity is key, so great lengths were taken to assemble a cast that felt like a real group of friends, with under-represented female riders playing a central part of the narrative, as well as a diverse cast in every sense.
Ian Heartfield, CCO, NCA said: "Forget about the old guys in their Belstaffs, this is about wearing what you like, standing out from the crowd, looking like you could be on the front cover of a fashion mag, while having the time of your life on two wheels, not four."
Credits
Brand: Royal Enfield
Campaign Name: A shot of motorcycling
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Chief Brand Officer: Mohit Dhar Jayal
Global Creative Strategy and Brand Communications Lead: Anoor Pandey
Global Brand Manager – Hunter 350: Rajat Gandhi
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Founder, Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Art Director: Kenny Meek
Copywriter: Mary Johansen
Business Director: James Derrick
Account Director: Kate Kenyon
Senior Planner: John Blight
Director of Production: Matt Craigie-Atherton
Film & Stills Producer: Zeynep Strange
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design: King Henry Soho
Retouching: King Henry Soho
Production Company: FAMILIA