New Commercial Arts launches Habitat campaign

Each scenario highlights the positive effects that a simple home furnishing can bring. Be that a comfy armchair for a dad to sit after hours of trying to get his baby to sleep, or a full range dining set for those large family BBQ’s this summer season.

The ad uses the same track as the first campaign, Jonelle Monáe, Make Me Feel, as it perfectly encapsulates the feeling you get from each Habitat product.

The campaign reiterates the point that the UK can access affordable, well-designed home furnishings both online and at their local Sainsbury’s supermarket. New Commercial Arts work with Habitat to hero the homes of the nation, and re-introduce Habitat as a brand for everyone.

Credits

Brand: Habitat

Campaign Name: Happier Habitats

Agency: New Commercial Arts

