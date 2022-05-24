New Commercial Arts launches Habitat campaign
"Happier Habitats" marks the next stage of creative work by NCA for the retailer
24 May 2022
Running across TV, cinema, print, OOH and social as well as in-store at Sainsbury’s this latest instalment of work from NCA brings to life 5 new habitats, adding to the collection of an already 10 that we have seen in previous iterations of the campaign, showing how Habitat truly is for everyone.
We are welcomed inside the following homes: Dad & Eden, The Gibson’s, Ria & Jinx, Kian & Jessie and Nan & Lorna.
Each scenario highlights the positive effects that a simple home furnishing can bring. Be that a comfy armchair for a dad to sit after hours of trying to get his baby to sleep, or a full range dining set for those large family BBQ’s this summer season.
The ad uses the same track as the first campaign, Jonelle Monáe, Make Me Feel, as it perfectly encapsulates the feeling you get from each Habitat product.
The campaign reiterates the point that the UK can access affordable, well-designed home furnishings both online and at their local Sainsbury’s supermarket. New Commercial Arts work with Habitat to hero the homes of the nation, and re-introduce Habitat as a brand for everyone.
Credits
Brand: Habitat
Campaign Name: Happier Habitats
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Marketing and Communications Director: Stephen Bowes
Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill
Habitat Campaign Executive: Rob O’Malley
Marketing Campaign Assistant: Rachael Morey
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Artist Director: Nici Hofer
Creative: Loriley Sessions
Creative: Charlotte Prince
Business Director: Mel McMillan
Account Director: Ellie Vincent
Producer: Katie Wellbelove
Design: King Henry Soho
Retouching: King Henry Soho
Director: Boya Dee
Producer: Ryan Morgan
Production Company: OB
Photography: TwentyTwenty
Photographer : Lulu Ash
DOP: Pieter Mattheus Snyman
Editing Company: Marshall Street
Editor: Vanessa Woods
Grade: Company 3
Colourist: Yoomin Lee
Post-Production: Bubble Tv
Post Producer: Alison Wendt
Music Supervision: LeLand
Audio Post-Production: Bubble Tv
Sound Designer: Chris Southwell
VFX: Richard Greenwood