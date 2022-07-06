Halifax

NCA celebrates the chaos of the family home in Halifax campaign

The latest instalment of Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign shows a family, having just moved in, go through the highs and lows of everyday life

By creative salon

06 July 2022

The family’s home transforms from a perfect, Instagram-able state into chaotic comfort – while Halifax can help you buy a home, only you can make it yours.

The film was directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy. The campaign is running across TV, OOH, digital and social.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Banking Group, said:“Halifax’s campaign ‘It’s a people thing’ tells real human stories. Nothing is more human or relatable than the lives we lead at home.”

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, said: “A new house is picture-perfect when you move in, but it’s not until the kids turn it upside down that it becomes a home. That’s the story we tell in this latest ‘It’s a people thing’ ad.”

CREDITS

Director, marketing communications: Richard Warren

Senior managers: Vicky Handley, Simon Samson

Marketing managers: Julia Balcombe, Drew Satchell

Assistant marketing manager: Thomas Evans

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, CSO: David Golding

Art director: Dan Seager

Copywriter: Steve Hall

Managing partner: Hannah White

Account director: Abdo Hafiz

Account manager: Emily Morrey

Strategist: John Blight

Director of production: Matt Craigie Atherton

Senior producer: Raluca Anastasiu

Project director: Sylvie Edwards

Design: King Henry Studios

Retouching: King Henry Soho

Production company: Academy

Director: Jack Driscoll

Producer: Georgina Smith

DoP: Ottar Gudnason

Editing company: The Whitehouse

Editor: Russell Icke

Post-production: ETC

Post-producer: Oscar Wendt

Exec producer: Helen Hughes

Audio post-production: Wave

Sound designer: Tom Heddy

Media: Zenith

