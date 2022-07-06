NCA celebrates the chaos of the family home in Halifax campaign
The latest instalment of Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign shows a family, having just moved in, go through the highs and lows of everyday life
06 July 2022
The family’s home transforms from a perfect, Instagram-able state into chaotic comfort – while Halifax can help you buy a home, only you can make it yours.
The film was directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy. The campaign is running across TV, OOH, digital and social.
Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Banking Group, said:“Halifax’s campaign ‘It’s a people thing’ tells real human stories. Nothing is more human or relatable than the lives we lead at home.”
Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts, said: “A new house is picture-perfect when you move in, but it’s not until the kids turn it upside down that it becomes a home. That’s the story we tell in this latest ‘It’s a people thing’ ad.”
