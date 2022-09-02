Tu NCA

New Commercial Arts Launches First Ad for Sainsbury's Tu

NCA's new campaign has a theme of inclusivity

By Creative Salon

02 September 2022

New Commercial Arts has been appointed by Tu, Sainsbury’s clothing brand, to develop a new campaign this summer, the account previously being managed by Portas.

The new campaign shows that Tu offers vibrant and accessible style for all. It does this by showing a whole range of people with bold colourful titles saying TU&…… me…. and her….. and them…… and us………..

Ian Heartfield, CCO at NCA said: “Tu is large and important clothing brand in the UK and it’s never been more important to offer everyone exciting style at very affordable prices”.

NCA was recently awarded Notonthehighstreet's creative and customer experience account following a competitive pitch.

CREDITS

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Founder, Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Art Director: Kenny Meek

Copywriter: Mary Johansen

Business Director: Mel McMillan

Account Manager: Zahra Banday

Film Producer: Georgia Dickinson

Design: King Henry Soho

Retouching: IMGN

Production Company: Webber Represents / Rosco Productions

Director: Mel Bles

Producer: Emma Turpin

DoP: Marc Pritchard

Stylist: Emily Evans

Editing Company: Wild Island

Editor: Orland Cubitt

Post-Production: Bubble Post

Post Producer: Alison Wendt

Grade: Nick Dalby

Flame / VFX / Online: Chris

Music Composed by: Fire Choir

Sound Design & Mix: Chris Southwell

Music & Sound Company: Bubble Post

Published by: Honestly Good Music / All Media Music Group

Master Controlled by: Leland Music

