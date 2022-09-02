New Commercial Arts Launches First Ad for Sainsbury's Tu
NCA's new campaign has a theme of inclusivity
New Commercial Arts has been appointed by Tu, Sainsbury’s clothing brand, to develop a new campaign this summer, the account previously being managed by Portas.
The new campaign shows that Tu offers vibrant and accessible style for all. It does this by showing a whole range of people with bold colourful titles saying TU&…… me…. and her….. and them…… and us………..
Ian Heartfield, CCO at NCA said: “Tu is large and important clothing brand in the UK and it’s never been more important to offer everyone exciting style at very affordable prices”.
NCA was recently awarded Notonthehighstreet's creative and customer experience account following a competitive pitch.
CREDITS
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Founder, Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Art Director: Kenny Meek
Copywriter: Mary Johansen
Business Director: Mel McMillan
Account Manager: Zahra Banday
Film Producer: Georgia Dickinson
Design: King Henry Soho
Retouching: IMGN
Production Company: Webber Represents / Rosco Productions
Director: Mel Bles
Producer: Emma Turpin
DoP: Marc Pritchard
Stylist: Emily Evans
Editing Company: Wild Island
Editor: Orland Cubitt
Post-Production: Bubble Post
Post Producer: Alison Wendt
Grade: Nick Dalby
Flame / VFX / Online: Chris
Music Composed by: Fire Choir
Sound Design & Mix: Chris Southwell
Music & Sound Company: Bubble Post
Published by: Honestly Good Music / All Media Music Group
Master Controlled by: Leland Music