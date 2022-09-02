New Commercial Arts Launches First Ad for Sainsbury's Tu

New Commercial Arts has been appointed by Tu, Sainsbury’s clothing brand, to develop a new campaign this summer, the account previously being managed by Portas.

The new campaign shows that Tu offers vibrant and accessible style for all. It does this by showing a whole range of people with bold colourful titles saying TU&…… me…. and her….. and them…… and us………..

Ian Heartfield, CCO at NCA said: “Tu is large and important clothing brand in the UK and it’s never been more important to offer everyone exciting style at very affordable prices”.