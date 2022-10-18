Conspiracies, chiller films and children: Pablo's Dan Watts on his creative references

Conspiracy theorists

The moon landing was shot by Stanley Kubrick. Seriously, he threaded clues throughout The Shining. Paul McCartney died in 1966 and was replaced by a lookalike (that also…er…happened to be exceptional at singing and writing genre defining songs). The Earth is flat - just look at the horizon you morons. Willem Defoe is half reptile due to an experiment at Area 51 (I made that one up). The creative brain loves piecing together novel ideas out of the unknown, and conspiracy theorists do that with such flair. It’s all hilarious nonsense but you must hand it to them and their out-of-the-box ways of looking at the world. I love it.

Dan Watts is executive creative director at Pablo London.