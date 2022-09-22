Hogarth, Gehry and Brazilian pop: Ogilvy UK's André Laurentino on his creative inspirations

Artist: Paul Hogarth

Paul is a masterful artist, who was equally and beautifully at home with pencil, ink or watercolour. In his wonderful visual reportages through the US, we can see his commentary coming from a very British sensitivity. He also did many covers for Penguin from the 60s to the 90s. Most notably the full Shakespeare collection and all Graham Greene novels (he did a book with drawings of locations across the world where Greene’s novels are set). I love the elegance of his compositions, his wonderful blend of landscape and caricature and his unique line, which perfectly balances drama, wit and comedy.

By listing Paul Hogarth, I’m really cheating as I’ve included three items into one. Along with Paul, there’s Graham Greene and Penguin, of course. Greene’s dry voice can be heard from the very first sentence of any of his stories. We immediately travel to Greene land, a special place he carved for us, where cynicism lives hand in hand with faith and despair.

And then there’s Penguin, an unlikely blend of three of my passions: brands, design and literature. The size, weight and smell of a Penguin paperback say it all.