As Inflation Hits a Record High, How Can Brands Connect With a Beleaguered Consumer?

The Cost-of-Living crisis is going to have a profound impact on the brands people choose to spend with. No categories will be immune: people are being much more considered in whether they buy branded on everyday essentials and bigger ticket items are perhaps being pushed further down the priority list. The Resolution Foundation recently commented:

The scale and immediacy of the current income squeeze, combined with the distribution of pain it brings and the historical context of a decade of stagnation, help to explain why it will be so deeply felt. Few will be immune.

But this is not to say that spending has stopped. Economic volatility will prompt trial, switching, trade-offs and a whole range of other consumer behaviours which present an opportunity for brands. Now is a great time to think deeply about how your brand can help people weather the storm – through being truly transparent on prices, rewarding loyalty, simplifying the buying process, presenting fairer payment options for instance.

Our report talks about (brand) Promise, Empathy and Action being the right combination for value based innovation. Sainsbury’s ‘Feed Your family for a Fiver’ (2008) is a great example from the last recession of a brand that brought that combination together brilliantly. It was a value driven initiative which was tuned into what the nation needed right at that moment and it stayed true to the brand promise.

The Sainsbury’s example is interesting from a tone perspective too – it was hard-nosed value handled with humour. Brands don’t need to change tone because they are communicating about value or price; it doesn’t make them any more helpful to consumers and it doesn’t support the brand in the longer term. We can offer entertainment, hope, humour – all the things brand are great at, they can still do whilst being respectful of the economic backdrop.

We need to remember too that, whilst affordability and value will dominate decision making for many, considerations around the environment and social impact are still here. Consumers don’t want to cut straight to compromise and brands which can help consumers make choices they feel good about, will set themselves up for success.