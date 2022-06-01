Vodafone summer campaign features Emma Raducanu

It features Hebe, a 10-year-old Emma Raducanu fan, accessing a tennis game on her phone in her garden. Thanks to Vodafone’s VR Walk of Champions and Wimbledon Uncovered in 360, Powered by Vodafone, Hebe can experience what it’s like to be in Emma’s shoes, walking through the corridors of Centre Court, battling it out on the biggest stage in tennis, and making her feel like she’s right there with her.

Directed by Scott Lyon, the #FeeltheConnection commercial was shot entirely on 360 cameras to demonstrate what fans will be able to access via Wimbledon.com/Vodafone.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK: “The two weeks of Wimbledon create such a huge buzz around the country and our connectivity will bring tennis fans right into Wimbledon. Wimbledon Uncovered in 360, Powered by Vodafone, will provide a new way for people to experience The Championships this summer and, as Official Connectivity Partner, we are so excited by this innovation.”

Emma Raducanu: “My hope is that this campaign inspires lots of kids like Hebe to pick up a tennis racket this Summer. Wimbledon is special to me so it’s great to try and bring tennis fans closer to the tournament this year.”

Alongside the more traditional media channels, Vodafone will be bringing the #FeeltheConnection campaign to life in an industry-first 3D Piccadilly Lights activation later this month. The OOH campaign will see Emma Raducanu brought to life as a digital avatar, created by Berlin-based Mimic Productions, appearing on the Ocean’s Deep Screen on the 27th June 2022 at the start of the Wimbledon fortnight. Piccadilly Screen’s unique angle and 3D optical illusion will make people feel like she is right there with them in the iconic Piccadilly Circus.

Today also sees the launch of the Vodafone’s VeryMe Rewards ATL campaign. Running from 1st June through to the end of July, the campaign will drive awareness of the VeryMe Rewards and showcase the selection of offers it has for families to make the most of this Summer. Split into two phases, the first phase – which launched today – focuses on two of the best offers available, winning tickets to Wimbledon and some of the UK’s best festivals.

The fully integrated campaign will run across TV, OOH and social from 1st June 2022.

Credits:

