Relate Unveils ‘Horniculture’ Garden Centre Condom Campaign

Relationships charity, Relate unveils a gardening centre campaign that celebrates the nation’s two favourite passions, as PHE research reveals STIs among the over 65’s is at an all-time high. The campaign rolls out nationwide on digital OOH screens and in garden centres during National Gardening Week.

Relate and Ogilvy UK have created a series of vegetable-themed condom packet designs, looking much like vegetable seeds, which will be displayed in garden centres. With a nod to the most popular cheeky vegetable emojis, the range features aubergines, plums, courgettes, onions and avocados – forming a fully sustainable condom collection that can even be planted in a pot to biodegrade. The playful, vegan, tongue-in-cheek illustrated condoms were showcased at the family-run garden centre Finchley Nurseries. By bringing the sexual health debate to an unexpected environment like a garden centre, the campaign will help break down taboos and get people talking about later life sex.

The campaign launches nationwide today across digital Out of Home screens in partnership with Clear Channel UK. The billboards feature close-up shots of suggestive vegetable seed packets under the banner of ‘The Hornicultural Society’.

“The audience we are talking to don’t realise they have this problem. They’re not looking for it. They’re not listening for it. And they are certainly not going into High Street chemists to ask about it. So, partnering with Relate, we decided to crash the number two favourite weekend activity into the number one. We wanted to use the love of gardening to solve the problem of STI’s.” Jules Chalkley, Chief ECD, Ogilvy UK