Dove launches #DetoxTourFeed campaign through Ogilvy

The Dove Self-Esteem Project research concluded that the majority of girls realize that less time on social media and taking control of what they scroll, is part of the solution. In fact, 7 in 10 girls felt better after unfollowing idealized beauty content on social media.

For years, Dove has championed wider definitions of beauty and has taken action towards making social media a more positive place with campaigns like #SpeakBeautiful, #NoDigitalDistortion and Reverse Selfie/Selfie Talk.

Today, the Dove Self-Esteem Project is launching the #DetoxYourFeed campaign to empower teens to define their own beauty standards and choose their own influences by inviting them to unfollow anything that doesn’t make them feel good about themselves. Through a series of films, educational content, and partnerships with inspiring voices, the campaign encourages necessary conversations between parents, caregivers and teens about the dangers of toxic beauty advice.

In a longform campaign film, Toxic Influence, moms and their teens engage in a dialogue around harmful beauty advice on social media. The film highlights dangerous topics like “fitspo,” “thinspo” and the promotion of elective cosmetic procedures to young girls. Moms who participated were surprised to learn that this type of harmful beauty advice has become normalized for their daughters. They were inspired to have the important conversations around what their daughters are seeing in their feeds.

“We’ve identified a clear problem that is eroding the self-esteem of our girls and needs immediate attention and action. We created this #DetoxYourFeed campaign to not only raise awareness around the insidious nature of toxic beauty advice, but to also help parents navigate tough conversations and empower teens to unfollow content that makes them feel bad about themselves,” says Leandro Barreto, Global Vice President of Dove. “While it may be a bit overwhelming at times, we hope it will contribute to important conversations that lead to a more positive experience for teens on social media.”

80% of girls would like their parents to talk to them about how to manage idealized beauty posts, so the Dove Self-Esteem Project has developed academically-validated resources and tools to help parents navigate important conversations with their kids and empower teens to #DetoxYourFeed:

• “Detox Your Feed: The Parents Guide” – a three-minute educational film for parents, caregivers and mentors on facilitating conversations with young people about the harms of social media.

• “The Confidence Kit” – free Dove Self-Esteem Project workbook and tool featuring a new section, “Detox Your Feed: Talking to Your Kids About Toxic Social Media Advice.”

Additional resources to change the way parents and teens think and talk about beauty will also be made available. The Dove Real Talk Parent workshop – a free, virtual, live-stream event and Q&A session being held on May 12th with cultural expert Jess Weiner and leading psychotherapist Nadia Addesi – will provide parents with the tools to fight toxic influence on teens’ social media feeds.

Registered Social Worker & Psychotherapist, Nadia Addesi, who has used her expertise to foster digital self-esteem for her community on TikTok, says “This campaign is important as public discourse grows around the harmful effects social media can have on girls. It contextualizes the insidious nature of harmful beauty advice that’s become normalized in teens’ feeds. While it might feel harmless, given half of girls say social media causes low self-esteem, ongoing exposure has the potential to have a negative and lasting impact. “

The Dove Self-Esteem Project is the world’s largest provider of body confidence education globally, reaching more than 82 million young people across 150 countries to-date through initiatives like the #DetoxYourFeed campaign. In the US alone, Dove reaches more than 6 million kids per year, through partnerships with The Boys & Girls Club and America and education consultancy, Cairn Guidance. By 2030, Dove will have helped 250 million kids and teens boost their self-esteem through educational programming and no-cost resources.

To help spread the #DetoxYourFeed message, Dove is partnering with Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade to remind everyone that the power to curate your feed and overall experience with social media is in your hands. “As a parent and someone who’s felt the pressures from social media to look perfect, it’s important to me that people realize what’s on their teens’ feeds and help them confidently navigate conversations about it.’ says Gabrielle Union. Zaya Wade adds, “I want people to know they can prioritize themselves and set boundaries on social media, and that it can be a positive place if you unfollow content that doesn’t make you feel good.”

CREDITS

CLIENT

Alessandro Manfredi, Global Dove, Executive Vice President, Unilever

Leandro Barreto, Global Brand Vice President, Dove Masterbrand Unilever

Edoardo Briola, Global Brand Director, Dove Masterbrand, Unilever

Leslie Golts, Global Brand Manager, Dove Masterbrand, Unilever

Amalie Thompson Global Assistant Brand Manager, Dove Masterbrand Unilever

Zoe Eungblut Global, Brand Director Digital, Dove Masterbrand, Unilever

Juliette Crouzet-Mertens, Senior Global Digital Manager, Dove Masterbrand Unilever

AGENCY & PARTNERS

Daniel Fisher, Global Executive Creative Director (Unilever) & Special Projects, Ogilvy

Francesco Grandi, Global Creative Director, Ogilvy

Phil Gull, Copywriter, Ogilvy

Helen Giles, Art Director, Ogilvy

Sian Hughes, Design Lead, Integrated Ogilvy

Jo Bacon, Global Client Lead, Ogilvy

Sam Pierce, Global Managing Partner, Ogilvy

Georgie Howard, Global Business Director, Ogilvy

Carmen Vicente Soto, Global Account Director, Ogilvy

Olivia White, Digital Account Manager, Ogilvy

Katie Morrell, Project Manager, Ogilvy

Zahra Mair, Project Manager, Ogilvy

James Brook-Partridge, Head of Integrated Production (Unilever), Hogarth WW

Stephanie Warner, Lead Senior Film Producer, Ogilvy

Sally Miller, Senior Film Producer, Hogarth WW

George Ward, Assistant Producer, Ogilvy

Eva McAlpine, Assistant Producer, Hogarth WW

Chloe Jahanshahi, Senior Art Producer, Ogilvy

Ben Kay, Chief Strategy Officer, WPP, London

Ila De Melloa Kamath, Strategy Partner, Ogilvy

Yolanda Davis, Strategist, Ogilvy

PRODUCTION PARTNERS

Production: Smuggler

Fergus Brown, Managing Director, Smuggler

Henry-Alex Rubin, Director, Smuggler

Ray Leakey, Producer, Smuggler

Katie Uhlmann, Talent Liaison, Smuggler

Andrew Sullivan, Line Producer (Soft Citizen), Soft Citizen

Gabriela Osio Vanden, Director of Photographer, Smuggler

Casting: Milo Casting

Stephen Milo C.D.C., Casting Director, Milo Casting

Taijah Hinds-Rowe, Casting Research Manager, Milo Casting

Editing: TenThree

Julian Marshall, Edit Producer, TenThree

Ellie Johnson,Editor, TenThree

Iain Whitewright, 2nd Editor, TenThree

Elyse Raphael, Assistant Editor, TenThree

Post Production: Absolute

Sally Heath, Executive Producer, Absolute

Kirsty Ratcliffe, Senior Producer, Absolute

Maddie Godsill, Assistant Producer, Absolute

Shaun Wilding, Production Assistant, Absolute

Matt Turner, Senior Colourist, Absolute

Juliette Wileman, Colourist, Absolute

Jonas McQuiggin, Creative Director, Absolute

Joseph Wolfenden-Williams, Online, Absolute

Jasmine Cooper, 2D Artist, Absolute

Antonio Jimenez 2D Artist Absolute

James Russell, 2D Artist, Absolute

Av Bains, 2D Artist, Absolute

Simon Holden, 2D Artist, Absolute

Ben Robards, 2D Artist, Absolute

Chris Tobin, 2D Artist, Absolute

Deepfake Technology: Synthesia c/o Hogarth WW

Titus Scurt, Primary Production Senior Producer, Hogarth WW

Audio: 750mph

Michalis Anthis, Sound Engineer, 750mph

Aishah Amodu, Producer, 750mph

Music:

Hanan Townshend, Composer

Photographer

Caitlin Cronenberg, Photographer

Natalie Frenkel, Producer

Colour Correction

Sipke Visser, Retoucher, Frisian