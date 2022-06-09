Elton John AIDS Foundation partners with Ogilvy and Clear Channel UK

“Elton’s face has appeared on album covers, tour posters and all sorts of fabulous merchandise – but a QR code is certainly a first!” said David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment and Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “With the support of Ogilvy UK and Clear Channel, we are thrilled to have been able to create a meaningful and purposeful fundraising platform in celebration of Pride month that drives the Foundation’s mission forward in overcoming stigma and hate.”

“As the global pandemic continues to exacerbate inequalities, it’s more important than ever that we spread the Foundation’s mission to reject discrimination in all its forms so that LGBTQ+ human rights are respected everywhere in the world,” said Anne Aslett, CEO of Elton John AIDS Foundation. “The farther we can spread this message to reach people of all backgrounds and beliefs via these high-trafficked billboards and turning their support to pounds, the closer we are to achieving a more accepting and inclusive world.”

Stepping beyond the norm of a tokenistic support message, Clear Channel will turn thousands of digital Out of Home screens into donation touchpoints powered by LGBT-QR codes, aligning allyship and fundraising through one simple platform.

Matt Waksman, Strategic Partner, Ogilvy UK: “While the pandemic normalised QR codes, we saw an opportunity to use creativity to transform a traditionally functional format into a new fundraising platform. Who better to partner with than one of the world’s most recognised LGBTQ icons, Elton John?”

Jason Jarvis, Creative Agency Account Director and LGBTQ+ Crew lead, Clear Channel UK: “As a one-to-many medium, Out of Home is the perfect platform to deliver campaigns that inspire, educate, and support the audiences we serve and represent. Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community has been important to Clear Channel and by partnering with Ogilvy again we hope to make an even more tangible difference this Pride season.

“Flipping media sites into donation points is totally aligned with our support of LGBTQ communities and we’re excited to see this new campaign come to life alongside Pride marches in cities across Europe this summer”

The LGBT-QR Codes will first appear in Utrecht, then Rome, before rolling out across Europe.