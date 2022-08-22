Vodafone Brings ‘Network Reliability’ To Life In New Ad Campaign

“Reliability is naturally super important to our customers. We wanted to find a way to bring this to life; a story people could connect with emotionally, rather than simply a rational claim. With 77 per cent of emergency services having connectivity contracts with Vodafone, we felt this was a perfect platform to not only showcase our network reliability message, but also showcase the amazing job they do for us," says Maria Koutsoudakis, Vodafone brand and marketing director.

Justin Cox, MD Team Vodafone, Ogilvy UK adds: “Trust in a mobile network is paramount. We wanted to capture the importance of how Vodafone’s reliable network can help emergency staff stay cool, calm and connected at all times. During production, we collaborated with paramedics and midwives to ensure medical accuracy throughout our story.”

The campaign will run across TV, Cinema & Social, and launched on Channel 4 on Saturday 20th August.