Vodafone Ogilvy

Vodafone Brings ‘Network Reliability’ To Life In New Ad Campaign

Created by Ogilvy UK, the ad tells the story of a paramedic relying on Vodafone’s network

By Creative Salon

22 August 2022

Vodafone unveils a new campaign that brings to life its network reliability, in an emotional ad that highlights the fact that over 70 percent of the UK’s emergency services have connectivity contracts with Vodafone’s reliable award-winning network.

The new 40” Vodafone campaign, created with Ogilvy UK, tells the story of a paramedic relying on Vodafone’s network to speak directly to a midwife during a challenging road-side birth. Finishing with the line, ‘those you trust, trust Vodafone to keep them connected’, the ad aims to showcase reliability in an emotional, rather than rational way.

“Reliability is naturally super important to our customers. We wanted to find a way to bring this to life; a story people could connect with emotionally, rather than simply a rational claim. With 77 per cent of emergency services having connectivity contracts with Vodafone, we felt this was a perfect platform to not only showcase our network reliability message, but also showcase the amazing job they do for us," says Maria Koutsoudakis, Vodafone brand and marketing director.

Justin Cox, MD Team Vodafone, Ogilvy UK adds: “Trust in a mobile network is paramount. We wanted to capture the importance of how Vodafone’s reliable network can help emergency staff stay cool, calm and connected at all times. During production, we collaborated with paramedics and midwives to ensure medical accuracy throughout our story.”

The campaign will run across TV, Cinema & Social, and launched on Channel 4 on Saturday 20th August.

CREDITS

ECD: Nicholas Wittenberg

Senior Creatives: Adam Ronan & Alex Tizard

Producer: Kim Parrett

Assistant Producer: Veronika Dvorska

MD Team Vodafone: Justin Cox

Business Director: Lucy Nebel

Strategy Director: Rob Sandford

 Senior Project Manager: Sammy Kennard

Account Manager: Maddie McCarthy

Account Executive : Caitlin Haine

Director:Nicolas Jack Davies      

Production Co:     The Sweetshop

Editor:     Owen O'Sullivan

Editors:   TenThree

Post Production: 

Colour - Toby Tomkins @ Cheat

Online - Eileen Chan @ GPS

Audio - Phil Bolland @ Factory

 Agency: Ogilvy UK

