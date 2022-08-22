Vodafone Brings ‘Network Reliability’ To Life In New Ad Campaign
Created by Ogilvy UK, the ad tells the story of a paramedic relying on Vodafone’s network
22 August 2022
Vodafone unveils a new campaign that brings to life its network reliability, in an emotional ad that highlights the fact that over 70 percent of the UK’s emergency services have connectivity contracts with Vodafone’s reliable award-winning network.
The new 40” Vodafone campaign, created with Ogilvy UK, tells the story of a paramedic relying on Vodafone’s network to speak directly to a midwife during a challenging road-side birth. Finishing with the line, ‘those you trust, trust Vodafone to keep them connected’, the ad aims to showcase reliability in an emotional, rather than rational way.
“Reliability is naturally super important to our customers. We wanted to find a way to bring this to life; a story people could connect with emotionally, rather than simply a rational claim. With 77 per cent of emergency services having connectivity contracts with Vodafone, we felt this was a perfect platform to not only showcase our network reliability message, but also showcase the amazing job they do for us," says Maria Koutsoudakis, Vodafone brand and marketing director.
Justin Cox, MD Team Vodafone, Ogilvy UK adds: “Trust in a mobile network is paramount. We wanted to capture the importance of how Vodafone’s reliable network can help emergency staff stay cool, calm and connected at all times. During production, we collaborated with paramedics and midwives to ensure medical accuracy throughout our story.”
The campaign will run across TV, Cinema & Social, and launched on Channel 4 on Saturday 20th August.
ECD: Nicholas Wittenberg
Senior Creatives: Adam Ronan & Alex Tizard
Producer: Kim Parrett
Assistant Producer: Veronika Dvorska
MD Team Vodafone: Justin Cox
Business Director: Lucy Nebel
Strategy Director: Rob Sandford
Senior Project Manager: Sammy Kennard
Account Manager: Maddie McCarthy
Account Executive : Caitlin Haine
Director:Nicolas Jack Davies
Production Co: The Sweetshop
Editor: Owen O'Sullivan
Editors: TenThree
Post Production:
Colour - Toby Tomkins @ Cheat
Online - Eileen Chan @ GPS
Audio - Phil Bolland @ Factory
Agency: Ogilvy UK