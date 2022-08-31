Sainsbury's Champions Financial Control With New Smartshop App
Created by Ogilvy UK, the campaign is a fully integrated experience and runs across TV, OOH, radio, social, in-store and email
31 August 2022
Sainsbury’s is launching a new nationwide campaign to help customers maintain some financial control, shop smarter and access personalised discounts at a time when they need it most. The Sainsbury’s SmartShop app enables customers to shop, scan and checkout autonomously, while the technology tracks purchases to unlock tailored product deals based on historical favourites.
The campaign, created by Ogilvy UK, is a fully connected, fully integrated experience developed from a customer-first standpoint, and runs across TV, OOH, radio, social, in-store and email. The 30” TVC uses light-hearted word play to bring the benefits of SmartShop to life in a charming and fun way, with food at its heart. The campaign was developed in partnership with Ogilvy UK’s Behavioural Science business.
“For a customer to break their deeply engrained shopping habits, even where there's a compelling reason to, is difficult. Millions of Nectar customers have access to personalised prices at Sainsbury's, and we wanted them to know about it. Using behaviourally driven insights that focused on the ease of use, the many benefits of SmartShop in conjunction with food focused creative has created impactful and identifiably Sainsbury's creative," said Radha Davies, brand communications director, Sainsbury’s.
Johnny Watters & Angus George - executive creative directors, Ogilvy UK added: “While most supermarkets have their apps, SmartShop is different and adds tangible value. Not only was the campaign guided by insights from our Behavioural Science team, but in this time of rampant economic uncertainty providing any kind of financial control is a vital message - and doing so in a way that is playful and entertaining, rather than doom and gloom, was part of our mission.”
The campaign will run until the end of the year.
The media is handled by PHD (TV, Radio, OOH) AND Essence (social & digital)
