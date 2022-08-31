Sainsbury's Champions Financial Control With New Smartshop App

“For a customer to break their deeply engrained shopping habits, even where there's a compelling reason to, is difficult. Millions of Nectar customers have access to personalised prices at Sainsbury's, and we wanted them to know about it. Using behaviourally driven insights that focused on the ease of use, the many benefits of SmartShop in conjunction with food focused creative has created impactful and identifiably Sainsbury's creative," said Radha Davies, brand communications director, Sainsbury’s.

Johnny Watters & Angus George - executive creative directors, Ogilvy UK added: “While most supermarkets have their apps, SmartShop is different and adds tangible value. Not only was the campaign guided by insights from our Behavioural Science team, but in this time of rampant economic uncertainty providing any kind of financial control is a vital message - and doing so in a way that is playful and entertaining, rather than doom and gloom, was part of our mission.”

The campaign will run until the end of the year.

The media is handled by PHD (TV, Radio, OOH) AND Essence (social & digital)