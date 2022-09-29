Photo archives, paintings and Nora Ephron: Saatchis' Franki Goodwin shares her creative loves

Painting: Christina’s World, Andrew Wyeth, 1948

I wanted to put a painting in here because I’m a bit of a traditionalist at heart. There’s something about this Andrew Wyeth piece that feels like when you’re out in the wilderness looking for an idea and it’s just a bit out of reach. The general consensus is that the painting is intended as a portrayal of a state of mind rather than a place and I like it when art does what it sets out to do, it becomes more like design then.