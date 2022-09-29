D&AD lists top CCOs in 60th anniversary annual

D&AD today launches its 60th D&AD Annual – a free-to-access, digital deep-dive into the key themes and creative processes explored via Award-winning work in 2022.

Designed by Studio Dumbar, this year’s Annual introduces individual rankings that recognise creatives’ personal performance at this year’s Awards, as well as downloadable digital certificates personalised to all credited winners.

The top ranking CCOs are are based on the results of the D&AD Awards. The top 100 is listed below:

1. LIZ TAYLOR

2. TIM GORDON

3. FRED LEVRON

4. ADRIAN BOTAN

5. TIM HAWKEY

6. RICHARD BRIM

7. ALEX GRIEVE

8. GIAN CARLO LANFRANCO

8. ROLANDO CORDOVA

10. PG ADITYA

11. FELIX RICHTER

12. ANDRÉS ORDÓÑEZ

13. BENJAMIN MARCHAL

13. FAUSTIN CLAVERIE

15. STÉPHANE XIBERRAS

16. BILLY FAITHFULL

17. JOSH GROSS

17. PEDRO PÉREZ

19. GUSTAVO LAURIA

20. DAMON STAPLETON

21. DENNIS MAY

22. DANILO BOER

23. GARY STEELE

24. AARON STARKMAN

25. ALVAR SUÑOL

26. ZAK MROUEH

27. SEBASTIÁN TARAZAGA

28. ALEX SCHILL

29. DANY MINAKER

30. SERGIO GORDILHO

31. BRENT ANDERSON

32. MATTHIAS HARBECK

33. ERICA ROBERTS

34. PANCHO CASSIS

35. ANDREAS PAULI

36. GAËTAN DU PELOUX

36. YOURI GUERASSIMOV

38. BRUNO BERTELLI

39. BAS KORSTEN

39. DANIEL BONNER

41. SWATI BHATTACHARYA

42. ANT WHITE

42. LEVI SLAVIN

44. PELLE SJOENELL

45. ALEXANDER KALCHEV

46. HARSHAD RAJADHYAKSHA

46. KAINAZ KARMAKAR

46. SUKESH NAYAK

49. DIEGO MACHADO

50. CRISTIANA BOCCASSINI

50. MIHNEA GHEORGHIU

52. ANDREW MCKECHNIE

53. DANIEL PAYAN

54. GREG HAHN

55. HUGO VEIGA

56. DAVID DROGA

57. GABRIEL MATTAR

58. ANDREAS PUTZ

59. RAHUL MATHEW

60. IAN MACKENZIE

61. RAFAEL RIZUTO

62. ANDRE LAURENTINO

62. JULES CHALKLEY

64. BJOERN BREMER

64. DR. STEPHAN VOGEL

66. MATTHIAS SPAETGENS

67. RICCARDO TISCI

67. SCOTT VITRONE

69. ANNE DE MAUPEOU

70. LUIZ SANCHES

71. GRAHAM LANG

72. MUKUND OLETY

72. VALERIE MADON

74. TOBIAS AHRENS

75. WERNER SINGER

76. JOSEPH BONNICI

77. NATALIA BENINCASA

78. PEPE MARAIS

78. XOLISA DYESHANA

80. FELIPE CURY

80. JAMES MCGRATH

80. PHILLIPE DEGEN

83. DAVID LUBARS

84. MATT MURPHY

85. ADRIAN ROSSI

86. ALI REZ

86. YUYA FURUKAWA

88. MARCOS KOTLHAR

88. TONY BRADBOURNE

90. BEN WELSH

91. JOSE-MIGUEL SOKOLOFF

92. GABRIEL SCHMITT

92. MICHAEL AIMETTE

94. RÉMI BABINET

95. JOE SCIARROTTA

96. DANIEL LOBATON

97. ARI WEISS

98. RODRIGO JATENE

99. DEEPANJALI SINGH

100. JOHN PATROULIS

100. MARCO VENTURELLI

Rebecca Wright, D&AD President, commented: “We are all constantly learning throughout our careers – it’s a lifelong process integral to creative practice, to innovation and to the development of our disciplines. One of the most valuable sources of learning is from our peers which is why the D&AD Annual is both important and compelling. Whether you’re an aspiring creative or established practitioner, this is the ultimate benchmark for creative excellence, and a place to keep returning for inspiration and insights. It is a brilliant, beautiful and dynamic learning tool and the Still Learning Live event day is a fitting day for its launch”.

Donal Keenan, Awards Director at D&AD, commented: “This year has been an outstanding one for global creativity, with a record-breaking number of applicants in 2022 and a total of five Black Pencils awarded to projects that have astounded us with their unique creative approaches. The digital Annual is the most effective way for D&AD to further celebrate and stimulate learning from Award-winning work, making it accessible to as broad and diverse a creative community as possible”.