D&AD lists top CCOs in 60th anniversary annual
The 2022 Annual pays homage to creatives’ personal performance at the D&AD Awards with individual rankings
29 September 2022
D&AD today launches its 60th D&AD Annual – a free-to-access, digital deep-dive into the key themes and creative processes explored via Award-winning work in 2022.
Designed by Studio Dumbar, this year’s Annual introduces individual rankings that recognise creatives’ personal performance at this year’s Awards, as well as downloadable digital certificates personalised to all credited winners.
The top ranking CCOs are are based on the results of the D&AD Awards. The top 100 is listed below:
1. LIZ TAYLOR
2. TIM GORDON
3. FRED LEVRON
4. ADRIAN BOTAN
5. TIM HAWKEY
6. RICHARD BRIM
7. ALEX GRIEVE
8. GIAN CARLO LANFRANCO
8. ROLANDO CORDOVA
10. PG ADITYA
11. FELIX RICHTER
12. ANDRÉS ORDÓÑEZ
13. BENJAMIN MARCHAL
13. FAUSTIN CLAVERIE
15. STÉPHANE XIBERRAS
16. BILLY FAITHFULL
17. JOSH GROSS
17. PEDRO PÉREZ
19. GUSTAVO LAURIA
20. DAMON STAPLETON
21. DENNIS MAY
22. DANILO BOER
23. GARY STEELE
24. AARON STARKMAN
25. ALVAR SUÑOL
26. ZAK MROUEH
27. SEBASTIÁN TARAZAGA
28. ALEX SCHILL
29. DANY MINAKER
30. SERGIO GORDILHO
31. BRENT ANDERSON
32. MATTHIAS HARBECK
33. ERICA ROBERTS
34. PANCHO CASSIS
35. ANDREAS PAULI
36. GAËTAN DU PELOUX
36. YOURI GUERASSIMOV
38. BRUNO BERTELLI
39. BAS KORSTEN
39. DANIEL BONNER
41. SWATI BHATTACHARYA
42. ANT WHITE
42. LEVI SLAVIN
44. PELLE SJOENELL
45. ALEXANDER KALCHEV
46. HARSHAD RAJADHYAKSHA
46. KAINAZ KARMAKAR
46. SUKESH NAYAK
49. DIEGO MACHADO
50. CRISTIANA BOCCASSINI
50. MIHNEA GHEORGHIU
52. ANDREW MCKECHNIE
53. DANIEL PAYAN
54. GREG HAHN
55. HUGO VEIGA
56. DAVID DROGA
57. GABRIEL MATTAR
58. ANDREAS PUTZ
59. RAHUL MATHEW
60. IAN MACKENZIE
61. RAFAEL RIZUTO
62. ANDRE LAURENTINO
62. JULES CHALKLEY
64. BJOERN BREMER
64. DR. STEPHAN VOGEL
66. MATTHIAS SPAETGENS
67. RICCARDO TISCI
67. SCOTT VITRONE
69. ANNE DE MAUPEOU
70. LUIZ SANCHES
71. GRAHAM LANG
72. MUKUND OLETY
72. VALERIE MADON
74. TOBIAS AHRENS
75. WERNER SINGER
76. JOSEPH BONNICI
77. NATALIA BENINCASA
78. PEPE MARAIS
78. XOLISA DYESHANA
80. FELIPE CURY
80. JAMES MCGRATH
80. PHILLIPE DEGEN
83. DAVID LUBARS
84. MATT MURPHY
85. ADRIAN ROSSI
86. ALI REZ
86. YUYA FURUKAWA
88. MARCOS KOTLHAR
88. TONY BRADBOURNE
90. BEN WELSH
91. JOSE-MIGUEL SOKOLOFF
92. GABRIEL SCHMITT
92. MICHAEL AIMETTE
94. RÉMI BABINET
95. JOE SCIARROTTA
96. DANIEL LOBATON
97. ARI WEISS
98. RODRIGO JATENE
99. DEEPANJALI SINGH
100. JOHN PATROULIS
100. MARCO VENTURELLI
Rebecca Wright, D&AD President, commented: “We are all constantly learning throughout our careers – it’s a lifelong process integral to creative practice, to innovation and to the development of our disciplines. One of the most valuable sources of learning is from our peers which is why the D&AD Annual is both important and compelling. Whether you’re an aspiring creative or established practitioner, this is the ultimate benchmark for creative excellence, and a place to keep returning for inspiration and insights. It is a brilliant, beautiful and dynamic learning tool and the Still Learning Live event day is a fitting day for its launch”.
Donal Keenan, Awards Director at D&AD, commented: “This year has been an outstanding one for global creativity, with a record-breaking number of applicants in 2022 and a total of five Black Pencils awarded to projects that have astounded us with their unique creative approaches. The digital Annual is the most effective way for D&AD to further celebrate and stimulate learning from Award-winning work, making it accessible to as broad and diverse a creative community as possible”.