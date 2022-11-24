Surrealist literature, reciting MAYA and rockstars: Lucas Peon on his creative loves

It’s hard to tell what shapes your creative style. Because every minute in your life shapes it. But, yes, it’s true, some things do shape it more than others.

In general, I’m excited by so much around me. I’ve always been excited with brands communicating. I still remember logos, ads, signs, posters from when I was little. And how attracted I was to them. I’ve always been attracted by visuals with minimum copy, by how with so few elements, they make you feel so much. The power of connecting just a few elements to provoke new feelings has never stopped fascinating me.