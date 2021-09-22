MSQ Partners

What we do – our capabilities:

Our specialist agencies cover all aspects of the customer journey. They’re all award-winning businesses in their own field, but they’re even more effective when they come together:

Brave Spark (creative production studio)

Elmwood (branding and design)

Freemavens (research and insights)

MBAstack (customer acquisition and engagement)

MMT Digital (web and digital product development)

Smarts (PR and content)

Stein IAS (B2B marketing)

The Gate (creative and media)

twentysix (full-service digital)

Walk-In Media (full-service media)





How we work – a joined-up approach:

Clients can work with an MSQ agency on an individual basis, or with a joined-up team designed specifically around their needs. We’re built to help solve clients’ complex problems and help make their lives easier with a joined-up approach.

For all our clients, MSQ is able to draw on a global group of diverse thinkers who can blend human insight with creativity, data, talent and technology to help clients build closer customer relationships, join everything up and drive accelerated growth.

We can seamlessly integrate a broad range of engineering, technical and data skills to expediate powerful solutions to our client’s briefs or challenges.





An international hub-based model:

Over 1,000 people work at MSQ across 13 global offices. We’re a joined-up network – split into three international ‘hubs’ in Europe, the US and Asia. In the UK, we have seven offices, with more than half of our UK staff based outside of London. In all locations, our MSQ agencies are based together under one roof.



Innovative remuneration:

We focus on outcomes, not outputs. We’re a business partner, prepared to have skin in the game; contribute to and share in our client’s success. That’s why we work with our clients to agree forward-thinking remuneration solutions. The way it has always been done is not the way it always has to be.



A carbon negative business:

In 2020, MSQ was the first global marketing group to be carbon negative, and last year, was one of fewer than 1,000 companies worldwide to set a “near-term, science-based target” to halve its carbon footprint by 2030.

Every project we scope includes a dashboard detailing the carbon emission totals that will be created and a strategy for how we will offset them.





Driving diversity, equity and inclusion:

We believe promoting diversity and inclusion starts from the top and 55% of our senior leadership team is female, well above the 32.4% industry average. Overall, we have a 50/50 gender split across the business. The number of employees from a non-white background at MSQ is 35%, also well above the industry estimated 15.35%.

We’ve established a set of nine DEI commitments – ranging from no gender pay gap to increasing the hiring of under-represented minorities – that are publicly available and reinforced to staff.

But we’re committed to doing more. We’ve set up an MSQ DEI Council, led by our chairman to ensure that initiatives get the board-level platform they deserve.

www.msqpartners.com