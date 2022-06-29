B2B Arrived at Cannes, But Was it Ready?

Amid all the commotion at Cannes, one development deserves particular recognition – and a closer look. For the first time, a B2B Creative Lions took center stage. Many in and outside the B2B space felt “it was about time.” I know I did. But having served on the inaugural jury, I left Cannes feeling that while this was a good start for B2B, it was only a start. Much has been achieved to warrant recognition on the world’s stage for creativity, but much more can and needs to be achieved.

A bit of context: there were more than 400 submissions from all over the world in this first-ever B2B Lions. Thirty-six were shortlisted. Fourteen received awards. The awarded work was very strong – more on that in a moment. While the 36 shortlists were deserving of the honor, the greater body of submissions was considerably less Cannes-ready or Cannes-worthy. They were solid. They were above-average (for B2B). But they lacked the commitment and craft that marks Lions-winning work.

Commitment and craft: here are two award-winning cases in point.

The Grand Prix winner – Sherwin-Williams’ “Speaking in Color” created by Wunderman Thompson, Minneapolis– is a voice-activated, AI-powered app that was three years in the making. It enables architects to literally speak the words that describe their dream color – a memory, a place, a feeling, anything that is a source of inspiration. The app then identifies this unique color.

The experience is magic. The power of the AI is impressive. The utility to its professional audience is persistent and enduring. The tagline that appears on the app nails it: “Think it. Say it. See it.” On top of all that, it’s part of a multi-year effort by Sherwin-Williams to be the color coatings brand known for its “color obsession.”