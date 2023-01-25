Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Radical partnerships and London living: Steve Aldridge on his creative loves

Lifestyle: London living

Inspiration is all around us. That’s what I love the most about living in a mega city. To me London is a special place, it feels like a global creative hub. It’s a place that’s truly alive and, living and working here, I feel connected to its creative mainframe. From Bond Street to Brick Lane inspiration really is everywhere, as long as you look hard enough and want to find it.

London has so much to offer, but it’s not just the art, music, culture and diversity that inspire me, it’s the very changing nature of the city itself. Something, somewhere is changing every day, even when you have a set daily routine. Every time you leave your home in the morning, step outside, look up or walk out of the office, you see something different and that change is inspiring, infectious and demands attention. The architecture, the road layout, the new coffee shop, spontaneous street art, the girl dancing with her headphones on outside the station. The city feeds my creative spirit and the creative people around me. Nourish it.