Sure offers nonstop protection in 'Crash Ads' by AMV BBDO

Research shows 90 per cent of the population have experienced self-doubt when approaching a new challenge but Sure knows it takes confidence to push your limits and try something new. That's why Sure is turning their ads into protective equipment that helps keep people protected and equips movers with the confidence to smash their limits and show they are Not Done Yet.

As a brand that offers superior NONSTOP protection from odor and sweat, Sure is pushing its nonstop protection to new limits. We are teaming up with influential movers around the world, including wheelchair motocross champion, Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, paralympic athlete Blake Leeper and former ASU wrestler Marlee Smith to help them push their boundaries and demonstrate the amazing feats that are possible when you feel protected. That’s where our NONSTOP protection crash ads come in.

The campaign features the brand’s NONSTOP protection message designed by world-famous typographer Chris Labrooy on bespoke airbags, crash mats, helmets, and gumshields. The content shows people using these “Crash Ads” to conduct impressive physical feats, enabling the brand to reach the highly engaged audiences of popular influencers in a unique way.

As part of the strategy developed with AMV BBDO, a social campaign is launching in the US and in the UK featuring content from six of the brand’s Movement Champions in the following months.

Movement Champion, Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham is the 'godfather' of wheelchair motocross, known for attempting extreme stunts such as double back flips, mid-air 180-degree turns, and front flips. Wheelz used Sure ’s NONSTOP protective crash ads in the form of airbags and crash mats to prepare for his next record-breaking stunt attempt, showing the world the benefits of NONSTOP protection. Protection that allowed him to push through his limits and show that he’s Not Done Yet. Sure captured the record-breaking attempt in a documentary-style long-form video and a series of shorter cut-downs for use across social platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Kath Swallow, Global Brand Vice President for Sure said, “At Sure , limit smashing protection is in our DNA. We empower people all over the world, every day to smash their limits, knowing they’re protected from odor and sweat with our antiperspirants and deodorants. Now, we want to show just how far you can push yourself when you have NONSTOP protection to support you. We’re ready to set new standards with our media spaces as well as our sweat protection and use our scale to break down the barriers that stand in the way of people moving however they want”.

Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham said, “I’m always looking for the next big challenge or record-breaking stunt to land – like my current dream of landing a triple backflip.I believe that anything is possible, no matter who you are, which is why working with Degree has been an incredible experience since they, like myself, are all about breaking limits and pushing past barriers."

AMV BBDO Creative Directors Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones said, “We always talk about contextual alignment, right message, right moment and right time. This campaign does just that. There’s no moment better to prove the power of NONSTOP protection than in a moment where reliable protection really counts”.

Whether it’s Aaron ‘Wheelz’ Fotheringham’s attempt to land his first double backflip or Sure movement champion Blake Leeper mastering his latest jump shot, Sure s superior NONSTOP protection reveals just what everyone can achieve when equipped with the confidence to push limits.