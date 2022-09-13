The Or unveils consumer desire to 'Get On With Whatever' in Gorillas ad

This is the second global campaign for Gorillas, but the first new strategic and creative global platform to be launched for the brand.

The Or was awarded the Gorillas account in 2021 without a pitch, and in April 2022 launched a multimedia campaign for Gorillas called Whatever London Wants which subsequently then ran in markets around Europe, UK and USA. Briefed then with bringing to life the weird and wonderful ways that Londoners, Berliners, New Yorkers etc use Gorillas, The Or’s inaugural campaign breathed life into a year's worth of data. The campaign proved highly successful, exceeding targets for increases in brand awareness, and taking Gorillas from #2 to #1 preferred brand for their target audience in the UK.

Gorillas’ new campaign works off the global truth that supermarkets steal our precious time, and explores the millions of things you would rather be doing than the food shop. Pretty much anything is better than getting stuck in a check-out queue. Or searching 26 aisles for preserved lemons.

The video execution shows in humorous ways how consumers can spend their time instead of going to the supermarket: self-care, caring for others, going viral… The voice over ends by stating, “We deliver groceries, so you can do whatever.”

A 30-second execution will run on VOD, Digital and Social. There will also be OOH and DOOH in 48-sheets and six-sheets.

One poster, picturing a couple having fun in bed says: “We Deliver Groceries So You Can Do Whatever” then explains, “More time in the sheets. Less time in the shops.” Another says, “Self-care, not self-checkouts.”

Sarah Oberman, Co-founder and Strategy Lead at The Or says: “Gorillas is a dream client. We love working with modern, energetic brands wanting to disrupt their market. Seeing that ambitious spirit doing so well for them has been incredible so we can’t wait to see this campaign out in the world.”

Angharad Probert, VP of Brand at Gorillas said: We are not like other instant delivery services so our comms need to feel different too. And we know that The Or are all about doing things differently, which is why it was a perfect fit from day one.

At Gorillas, we position ourselves as being the on-demand service that shifts the focus from better shopping to better living. It was important for us to create a campaign that cuts through the noise and talks about the real and highly relatable emotional benefits you gain from using our service.

We could have easily created a campaign like our competitors and just shout about speed and convenience but there is more depth to us as a brand and what we stand for. The Or has recognised this brilliantly by helping us create a campaign that will reframe how our customers see us - not just as a brand who does their grocery shopping for them, but more importantly a brand who can give them some much needed time back.