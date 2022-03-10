TheOr London launches OOH Campaign for The Vagina Museum

The Vagina Museum, the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, is due to open its doors at new premises in Bethnal Green on March 19, following almost six months of temporary closure.

As part of an awareness drive to announce its arrival in Bethnal Green and as a way of integrating into the local neighbourhood, the museum opens alongside a local OOH campaign called ‘Neighbours’.

Neighbours is a pro bono campaign from TheOr London, from the Creatives behind The Vagina Museum’s 2020 ‘Open Soon’ campaign which raised almost £20,000 for the museum during the height of the pandemic and government enforced closure, through an auction of vulva-based artwork.

Launching March 3, the museum's new Neighbours campaign is made up of a collection of 16 eye-catching, statement-led posters designed by Mirjami Qin.

Some posters draw parallels between establishments already in the area and the museum’s offering, whereas others play on anatomical knowledge and bring to light the values of the museum itself.