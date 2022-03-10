TheOr London launches OOH Campaign for The Vagina Museum
The campaign announces the Vagina Museum’s new premises in Bethnal Green
10 March 2022
The Vagina Museum, the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, is due to open its doors at new premises in Bethnal Green on March 19, following almost six months of temporary closure.
As part of an awareness drive to announce its arrival in Bethnal Green and as a way of integrating into the local neighbourhood, the museum opens alongside a local OOH campaign called ‘Neighbours’.
Neighbours is a pro bono campaign from TheOr London, from the Creatives behind The Vagina Museum’s 2020 ‘Open Soon’ campaign which raised almost £20,000 for the museum during the height of the pandemic and government enforced closure, through an auction of vulva-based artwork.
Launching March 3, the museum's new Neighbours campaign is made up of a collection of 16 eye-catching, statement-led posters designed by Mirjami Qin.
Some posters draw parallels between establishments already in the area and the museum’s offering, whereas others play on anatomical knowledge and bring to light the values of the museum itself.
The Vagina Museum started as a series of pop-up events in 2017. It opened its first fixed premises in November 2019 based at Camden Market. In its two years at the site, more than 150,000 people visited the Museum’s exhibitions, Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them and Periods: A Brief History. In September 2021, the Vagina Museum’s lease in Camden Market was not renewed. The Museum went public in its search for new premises, requesting assistance in finding a new site.
Through this search, the Vagina Museum connected with ENTER, a collective building a creative hub for the arts.
Florence Schechter, founder and director of the Vagina Museum said “We’re thrilled to be able to reopen our doors to the public. During our temporary closure, we’ve had so many people express how much they missed us. Since the beginning of this project, it’s been crucial to us for the Vagina Museum to exist as a physical space. These last few months have been tough as we’ve searched for a new home. We’re excited to become a part of the vibrant community in Bethnal Green.”
TheOr London is part of the Mother family, and is led by a team of four founders - creative leader Kyle Harman-Turner; business leader Paulo Salomao; strategy leader Sarah Oberman; and production leader Metz Bryan-Fasano.