Mother and Uber Eats Elevate Everyday Living In New Film

Building on the OOH and social media work which launched earlier this month, the films encourage the nation to live more effortlessly, with two films for cinema and TV. Both feature people enjoying the grocery items they’ve had delivered effortlessly - with the emotional benefit of Uber Eats coupled with a dose of humour.

Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing, Uber & Uber Eats said: “'For a long time, we've been delivering the nation's favourite restaurants. With this campaign, we wanted to let people know that Uber Eats can actually deliver just about anything, effortlessly. Starting with groceries.”

In the “Wine” film, we see a woman returning home to find (a very messy) empty house. Family-free. Nobody around. Bliss. To make that moment perfect, she turns to Uber Eats for a well-timed wine delivery. As she relaxes in her massage chair, enjoying a rare moment of peaceful serenity, she smiles.

The “Ice Cream” film has a man at home, on a hot day. He craves the cool sweetness of ice cream. Which is delivered, effortlessly by Uber Eats. Then, he waits patiently until his scoop of ice cream has the perfect consistency. Only then, he enjoys his sweet and delicious treat. All is well in his hot world.

Both films were directed by Steve Rogers through Biscuit Filmworks and media planning and buying is by Essence Mediacom.