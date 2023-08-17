UberEats_IceCream_Still_Alt_2K

Mother and Uber Eats Elevate Everyday Living In New Film

Mother London continues the ‘Get groceries, effortlessly’ campaign with two films

By Creative Salon

17 August 2023

There is an inclination for people in the UK to think Uber Eats only delivers from restaurants, but it offers so much more than that. With Uber Eats, you can get just about anything delivered from grocery, alcohol and convenience items, effortlessly.

Building on the OOH and social media work which launched earlier this month, the films encourage the nation to live more effortlessly, with two films for cinema and TV. Both feature people enjoying the grocery items they’ve had delivered effortlessly - with the emotional benefit of Uber Eats coupled with a dose of humour.

Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing, Uber & Uber Eats said: “'For a long time, we've been delivering the nation's favourite restaurants. With this campaign, we wanted to let people know that Uber Eats can actually deliver just about anything, effortlessly. Starting with groceries.”

In the “Wine” film, we see a woman returning home to find (a very messy) empty house. Family-free. Nobody around. Bliss. To make that moment perfect, she turns to Uber Eats for a well-timed wine delivery. As she relaxes in her massage chair, enjoying a rare moment of peaceful serenity, she smiles.

The “Ice Cream” film has a man at home, on a hot day. He craves the cool sweetness of ice cream. Which is delivered, effortlessly by Uber Eats. Then, he waits patiently until his scoop of ice cream has the perfect consistency. Only then, he enjoys his sweet and delicious treat. All is well in his hot world.

Both films were directed by Steve Rogers through Biscuit Filmworks and media planning and buying is by Essence Mediacom.

CREDITS

Brand: Uber Eats UK

Client: Romy Moeller, Marketing Lead

Creative agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Media: Essence Mediacom

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Steve Rogers

Producer: Simon Eakhurst

Managing Director / EP: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Head of Production: Tom Ford

Production Manager: Dominika Wosik

Director of Photography: Rob Hardy

Production Designer: Jon Henson

Stylist: Rosa Diaz

Hair & Make-up: Rachael Hearle

Edit House: The Quarry

Editor: Jonnie Scarlett

Post Production: Selected Works

Colourist: Hannibal Lang

Music Supervision: Leland Music

Audio Post Production: No.8

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.