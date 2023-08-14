Uber Eats campaign shows how it delivers last-minute groceries effortlessly

Uber Eats is making sure the UK knows what it delivers. Traditionally, Uber Eats has been seen as the destination for a delicious range of takeaway food. But the platform has so much more to offer as the home to a large and ever-increasing number of grocery stores resulting in a gigantic range of products; from local independent stores and specialist retailers to national brands including Sainsbury, ASDA, Iceland, Waitrose, Boots and Co-Op.

Satisfying the need for last-minute eggs, a cheeky bottle of wine, an emergency pack of nappies or even a full, weekly shop. Uber Eats is the place to get practically anything effortlessly delivered.