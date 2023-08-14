Uber Eats campaign shows how it delivers last-minute groceries effortlessly
The campaign was created by Mother London with media handled by EssenceMediacom
14 August 2023
Uber Eats is making sure the UK knows what it delivers. Traditionally, Uber Eats has been seen as the destination for a delicious range of takeaway food. But the platform has so much more to offer as the home to a large and ever-increasing number of grocery stores resulting in a gigantic range of products; from local independent stores and specialist retailers to national brands including Sainsbury, ASDA, Iceland, Waitrose, Boots and Co-Op.
Satisfying the need for last-minute eggs, a cheeky bottle of wine, an emergency pack of nappies or even a full, weekly shop. Uber Eats is the place to get practically anything effortlessly delivered.
1/2Uber Eats
2/2Uber Eats
Alex Troughton, Uber Eats UK Grocery & New Verticals GM ,said: “This campaign aims to help break the misconception that Uber Eats only delivers from restaurants. It is actually home to so much more with literally thousands of grocery, alcohol, and convenience items just a few taps away. It is not just Uber Eats, you can actually Uber Anything… this unmissable OOH campaign aims to deliver that message loud and clear.”
The work will appear at key UK media locations, including high-impact OOH and press advertising. Some placements will see executions playfully interacting, to build a picture of the possibilities of Uber Eats deliveries. This is supported by DOOH and social to provide contextual inspiration on some of the items available on Uber Eats.
Credits
Brand: Uber Eats UK
Client: Romy Moeller, Marketing Lead
Creative agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Media: Essence Mediacom