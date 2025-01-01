Mother: Setting The Standards Of Excellence

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

We’re not an agency that lives to win awards, so this is probably an unexpected choice, but I think that being named by The Sunday Times as one of the ‘Best Places to Work” in the UK has to be up there. We always say that you come to Mother to make the work of your lives, and we aim to create a supportive working environment to facilitate this. Being recognised alongside some of the biggest brands in the country for our approach is both flattering and reassuring.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

We have a lot in the pipeline for 2025; both in terms of our work with clients and the work of continuing to build the Mother Family. I’m excited about both, but the opportunity to offer something different as a Family of independent, creative businesses is what I’m most excited about as I look ahead to the next twelve months.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

Business uncertainty before the elections definitely played its part, but the real challenge has been in protecting the creative ambition against an ever more tricksy battle in forecasting and resourcing. We’re all accustomed to the project-based world but it feels it’s been made all the more difficult over 2024 thanks to a worrying trend of disappearing pitches and last-minute client budget cuts. With Employer’s NI increase hitting next year, it’s all just going to get more challenging.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

While we’ve certainly seen the benefits, I don’t think we’re feeling a truly profound impact yet. I really can’t wait for it to have a transformative effect on the admin that weighs so heavily on everyone and in so doing, free time for more creative things.

What one change would you most like to see in the ad industry next year?

The last 18 months have certainly seen the industry shed the purpose trap; liberated from the worthiness of much of that, I’d love to see our collective swagger return. My reflection coming back from maternity leave in September was just how lucky we are to do this every day; I’d love to see joy and creative excitement supplant the doom and gloom.