uber eats grapes 1

Uber Eats Kicks Off New Sky Sports Partnership Season In Style

Mother's latest spot shows premier league managers indulging in style ahead of the new season

By Creative Salon

15 August 2025

In a new campaign created by Mother, Uber Eats has partnered with Sky Sports to tap into one of the UK’s biggest passion points: football.

A series of sponsorship idents featuring former Premier League managers Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew, will air during Sky Sports Premier League games starting on Friday 15th and running through the 25/26 season. The creative was developed by Mother and the films were directed by Freddie Mandy through Smuggler. 

With 3000+ games collectively under their belts, the trio have more than done enough to earn a little bit of downtime. And that’s at the heart of the idents - in years gone by, they would have been marching up and down rain-soaked touchlines; now, they get to enjoy the Premier League in comfort, complete with some delicious Uber Eats deliveries. Each ends with the line “when you’ve done enough, Uber Eats.”

  • uber eats mother 1

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, commented: “The beautiful game is at the core of British culture and for many, nothing matters more than those all important 90 minutes. Our new campaign highlights that from pre-match nerves to full-time celebrations, Uber Eats is the perfect accompaniment to help people enjoy their downtime.” 

Omar El-Gammal, Head of Cultural Insight at Mother, added: "Food, entertainment, and respite from the daily grind of expectations go hand-in-hand, and Uber Eats can play an integral part in that. So we wanted to dramatise that by bringing together these Premier League legends to show us how, after lengthy careers, Uber Eats allows them to sit back and enjoy a bit of well-deserved downtime.”

Credits

Brand: Uber Eats

Creative Agency: Mother

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Freddie Mandy

Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly

Producer: Daisy Mostyn

Production Manager: Georgie Dale

DOP: Alex Barber

Food Stylist: Katerina Giovanni

1st AD: Benji Edwards

2nd AD: Martino Frera

Production Designer: David Lee

Stylist: Buki Ebiesuwa

Stylist Assistant: Gabriela Sena

Service Production Company: Tickle

Executive Producer: Romina Tedoldi

Editing Company: Stitch
Editor: Leo King

Assistant Editor: Ruoyu Ou

Producer: Angela Hart

Post-Production: Black Kite

Executive Producer: Tamara Mennell

VFX Shoot Supervisor - Guillaume Weiss

VFX Lead - Jack Stone

2D Comp Artist - Leonie Wong 

DMP Artist - Carlos Neito

Colourist - Rich Fearon

Audio Post Production: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell

Producer: Aishah Amodu / Olivia Ray

Stills & BTS:

Photographer: Marco Mori

Digi Op: Pim Van Baalen

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.