Uber Eats Kicks Off New Sky Sports Partnership Season In Style

In a new campaign created by Mother, Uber Eats has partnered with Sky Sports to tap into one of the UK’s biggest passion points: football.

A series of sponsorship idents featuring former Premier League managers Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew, will air during Sky Sports Premier League games starting on Friday 15th and running through the 25/26 season. The creative was developed by Mother and the films were directed by Freddie Mandy through Smuggler.