Uber Eats highlights restaurants extending hours for Ramadan

Uber Eats found that in 2023, over 2400 restaurants extended their opening times on the Uber Eats app, catering for those observing Ramadan. Additionally, Uber Eats saw 288 dessert restaurants across the UK extend their hours of operation during the holy month to accommodate those partaking in Suhoor. To champion these restaurant partners, this latest Uber Eats campaign leans into the visual language of neon signs that tell the 'late night' story and speak to British Muslims with a celebratory modern aesthetic; not reliant on the typical visual tropes and cliches often used to depict Ramadan.

To ensure that Uber drivers and couriers can observe Iftar throughout the holy month, Uber Eats will bring back its ‘Sundown Spots’ iftar dinners. ‘Sundown Spots’ is a series of pop-up restaurants offering free food to mark Iftar - and support the hardworking delivery couriers and Uber drivers operating throughout Ramadan in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Matthew Price, General Manager UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said: “The Open For Suhoor campaign is an excellent demonstration of how Uber Eats is supporting not only our customers observing Ramadan but also our outstanding restaurant partners across the UK who are extending their opening hours during this Holy Month. We're also delighted to reintroduce our Sundown Spots iftar dinners to express our appreciation to our incredible drivers who continue to work with Uber whilst fasting. We are also offering a to-go option for couriers who wish to keep delivering on Uber Eats during this time.”