Betfair Inspires Boldness With Safe Sub Message

B etfair has teamed up with creative agency Pablo London and production company The Banquet to launch a bold new campaign unveiling Safe Sub, a breakthrough feature for football punters.

The campaign, fronted by a striking new TV commercial, brings the concept to life with unexpected flair: a singing substitutes board belting out The Klaxons’ anthem It’s Not Over Yet. With Safe Sub, if your backed player is substituted, your bet doesn’t end, it rolls over to the incoming player. It’s a feature designed to keep fans in the game and amplify the thrill of live betting.

Pablo London’s Adam Reincke, the creative force behind the concept, said:

“This was one of those ideas that came together with real energy from the start. We’re so happy to have kicked it off and helped shape the creative direction with the help from the brilliant team at The Banquet and Betfair. It’s always exciting to see something you’ve sparked reach its creative potential with the right people behind it.”



Directed by Ian Roderick Gray of The Banquet, the spot ventures beyond the touchline into a surreal, high-energy world where the subs board literally comes alive, transforming into a mouth that performs the track in a moment of theatrical brilliance. From initial concept to delivery across TV, digital, and stills, the entire campaign was produced in jus