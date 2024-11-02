Pablo: crazed, creative, ambitious year

We love our partners, it's a joy to work with whip smart marketeers and bold CEO’s who have backed themselves and Pablo. We are also grateful that, out of the 11 pitches we have worked on this year, 10 brands have partnered up with us. 2025 is already looking delicious.

We have added to our gang with some incredible talent and it feels like we have an immense strength in depth bonded by kindness, support and raw ambition. It’s been wonderful to watch our Creative Council really click and take flight. Pablo’s unique structure continues to create the benefits we really hoped it would.

And last but not least, the reception we have received in NYC has been overwhelmingly lovely. As has the generosity of the marketing and creative community in London.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

Easy. The Pablo spirit.

We’ve grown in numbers but also in grit and determination. The agency has pulled tighter together (Squeezed as Ben Kay would say), everyone has focused harder and committed to the Pablo mission with unwavering drive. Like a clown car with a V8 3litre turbo charged 800BHP engine. It’s enjoyment on the outside and raw power on the inside and we’re powering and giggling into 2025.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

More fun. More magic. More members in the gang. More challenges to get inspired by. More smart people to partner with. And more Pablo creative surprises unleashed out into the world. The start of the year should be particularly good.

We can’t wait. But first, a rest!

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

There are many. One that stands out is confidence. Social, economic, political, business, creative confidence. You have to have the confidence and conviction to break free of head winds, the news and what the pack are doing. Stay informed but spot your gap and run at it with a big smile on your face.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

Profound is a bit far, but it's certainly had a positive impact. For Wilkinson Sword we were the first in the UK to find a well-crafted and cost effective way to do all of our translations for markets thanks to AI. This is now everywhere which shows you how quickly tech can move. AI has also been vital in many production areas and logistical areas and as many people are finding it is excellent at visualising what's in our weird heads so we can align easier with our clients and partners.

So far A.I is a fantastic tool with many capabilities, but it doesn’t threaten the thing we are really good at and hasn’t been sent from the future to kill us. Yet.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

With global ad spend increasing we’d like to see the appetite for fearless smart creativity grow in step with it.

Roll on 2025. The year of unbridled, optimistic fun.