HMRC Raises Awareness on Easier Ways To Manage Money

A key aim of this campaign is raising awareness and encouraging downloads of the new HMRC app - with only 21% of taxpayers aware of it at present - despite being free, rated almost 5 stars on both Google and Apple app stores and in the top 10 free finance apps.

Whilst the campaign aims to reach all adults in the UK, HMRC’s priority audience is the digitally native 18-34-year-olds. This audience has embraced digital in most other areas of their lives to keep on top of things; banking, insurance, bills, even their credit score - however, when it comes to tax, there still seems to be a tendency to stick with the ‘old’ way of doing things like writing in or calling up HMRC.

With ‘You’re On It’ Pablo & UNLIMITED wanted to spotlight the benefit of switching to digital channels, showing that you can’t beat that feeling of being on top of things. Getting things sorted. Being in control. The work aims to demonstrate to customers that HMRC is here to support, and brings to life the idea that no matter what you’ve got going on, you can at least be ‘On It’ when it comes to your tax affairs if you get on the HMRC app.

Social and digital ads draw parallels between everyday situations in life where you might not be on top of things, in contrast to the feeling of ‘getting on it’ with your tax affairs using the HMRC app. The centrepiece, a 30-second film, directed by Eoin Glaister from Stink shows a young restaurant chef staying in control, thanks to the HMRC app (despite the ensuing chaos bubbling around him in the pizza kitchen). The influencer campaign created by TMW Tomorrow includes @bricks.and.disorder, @elent_finance, and @cazza_time, who will show how easy it is to handle your money and tax affairs in the HMRC app. All of the creative assets are designed to be human and relatable - a far cry from what audiences will expect from the often formal and daunting world of numbers, information and tax codes.

Media planning and buying has been handled by MG OMD.

Neil Martin, deputy director of strategic communications, campaigns and marketing: "We want our customers to have quicker and easier interactions with HMRC. Our online

services, like the HMRC app, are free to use, highly-rated and available 24/7. They can be used for a range of tasks, from claiming Child Benefit to checking your tax code. The goal of this campaign is to encourage customers to use these services by highlighting that there is nothing quite like the feeling of being 'on it' - including with your money and tax."

Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo said:“If you were expecting the new HMRC app to be explained to you by a suited accountant, let us introduce you to our talking pizza. When people think about HMRC or tax, they often think about figures, tax rules and lots of technical information. It can be overwhelming and not particularly engaging. So, we knew we needed to do something disruptive and surprising, that would communicate the benefits of the HMRC app, in a simple and relatable way and make money and tax worth engaging with.”

Credits

Client: HMRC

Director of Communications & Guidance: Andrew Pemberton

Director of Strategic Communications: Neil Martin

Head of Marketing and Campaigns: Julia Davies

Campaigns Lead: Olivia Bescoby

Senior Campaigns Manager: Fiona Ford

Senior Campaigns Manager: Christa Wild

Creative Agencies: Pablo & UNLIMITED

Executive Creative Director, Pablo: Tim Snape

Creative Director team, Pablo: Leigh Wallace and Gary Lathwell

Managing Director, Pablo: Harriet Knight

Group Account Director, TMW: Thea Westmoreland

Senior Account Manager, TMW: Jamie Cain

Associate Social Director, TMW: Pip Jeffcoate

Social Media Manager, TMW: Layla Ditchfield

Head of Project Management, Pablo: Ben Mascari

Project Manager, Pablo: Pierce Lynch

Planning Director, TMW: Toby Clark

Deputy Head of TV Production, Pablo: Charlotte Lipsius

TV Producers, Pablo: Sophie de Lacey; Tristan Baker

Senior Designer, Pablo: Emile Toledo, Catherine Smith

Artwork, Pablo: Viren Patel

Production Companies:

Production Company: Stink

Director: Eoin Glaister

Executive Producer: Kate Sharpe

Producer: Andrew Rawson

Director Of Photography: Spike Morris

Offline Editors: Shift Post

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Audio Post Production: Sine Audio

Lead engineer: Phil Bollnad

Managing Director: Julian Marshall

Media Agency: MG OMD