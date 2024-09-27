Dr Pepper Zero Asks Consumers To 'Try More Weird'
The Pablo-created campaign introduces a new creative platform for the zero-sugar drink based around an apparent doctor with a can for a head
27 September 2024
Dr Pepper is asking consumers to embrace a “weird” perspective within their lives as it promotes its no-sugar drink, Dr Pepper Zero.
The soft drink brand has released a campaign made up of three 20-second films created by Pablo, promoting the creative platform “Try More Weird”.
Each ‘Public weird announcement’ features a doctor with a can of Dr Pepper Zero for a head, trying to make break times more interesting by explaining to audiences why their lives could be better if they seek out strange things for entertainment.
The three announcement films are titled “Skeleton”, “Sloth” and “X-Ray” and will be supported across the UK through some out-of-home activations.
Agency: Pablo London
Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Gustavo Bonzanini & Adam Reincke
Creatives: Rohit Tharakan and Fei Waller
Managing Director: Harriet Knight
Account Management: Alex Worthington, Lucy Machin, Tom Etheridge, Tilly Humphreys
Strategy: Chris Turner, Oliver Edridge
Project Management: Emma Thompson, Kieran Worboys
Production: Tom Moxham, Adrianne Langley, Haben Ghebre
Animation & Motion Graphics: Mark Harrison & Sam Barcham
Design: Viren Patel, Emily Forrester, Steve Savory, George Willment
On Screen Talent / Dr Pepper Head: Freddie Meredith
Voice Over: Peter Egan
Production & Post House: Agile Films
Director: Louis Bhose
Producer: Harry Chambers
Production Assistants: Ben Heath, Francis Rudd
1st AD: Alasdair Copland
DOP: Nicolas Booth
1st AC: Christian Wood
2nd AC: Rory Thomas
DIT : Jaden Dayle
Sound Recordist: Jon Gibson
Gaffer: Charlie Lodge
Spark: Alexander Styles
SFX Technician: Joshua Guess
Production Designer: Jade Rache
Props Master: Jake Garett
Art Assistants: Sam Storey, Morris Pusey
Wardrobe Assistant: Chantal Diane
Location Manager: Marta Literska
Editors: Louise Bhose, Oli Birginshaw, Martin Flicking
Sound House: 750MPH
Sound Engineer: Mike Bovil