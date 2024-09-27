Dr Pepper Zero

Dr Pepper Zero Asks Consumers To 'Try More Weird'

The Pablo-created campaign introduces a new creative platform for the zero-sugar drink based around an apparent doctor with a can for a head

By Creative Salon

27 September 2024

Dr Pepper is asking consumers to embrace a “weird” perspective within their lives as it promotes its no-sugar drink, Dr Pepper Zero.

The soft drink brand has released a campaign made up of three 20-second films created by Pablo, promoting the creative platform “Try More Weird”.

Each ‘Public weird announcement’ features a doctor with a can of Dr Pepper Zero for a head, trying to make break times more interesting by explaining to audiences why their lives could be better if they seek out strange things for entertainment.  

The three announcement films are titled “Skeleton”, “Sloth” and “X-Ray” and will be supported across the UK through some out-of-home activations.

Agency: Pablo London

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Gustavo Bonzanini & Adam Reincke

Creatives: Rohit Tharakan and Fei Waller

Managing Director: Harriet Knight

Account Management: Alex Worthington, Lucy Machin, Tom Etheridge, Tilly Humphreys 

Strategy: Chris Turner, Oliver Edridge

Project Management: Emma Thompson, Kieran Worboys 

Production: Tom Moxham, Adrianne Langley, Haben Ghebre

Animation & Motion Graphics: Mark Harrison & Sam Barcham

Design: Viren Patel, Emily Forrester, Steve Savory, George Willment

On Screen Talent / Dr Pepper Head: Freddie Meredith

Voice Over: Peter Egan

Production & Post House: Agile Films

Director: Louis Bhose

Producer: Harry Chambers

Production Assistants: Ben Heath, Francis Rudd

1st AD: Alasdair Copland

DOP: Nicolas Booth

1st AC: Christian Wood

2nd AC: Rory Thomas

DIT : Jaden Dayle

Sound Recordist: Jon Gibson

Gaffer: Charlie Lodge

Spark: Alexander Styles

SFX Technician: Joshua Guess

Production Designer: Jade Rache

Props Master: Jake Garett

Art Assistants: Sam Storey, Morris Pusey

Wardrobe Assistant: Chantal Diane

Location Manager: Marta Literska

 

Editors: Louise Bhose, Oli Birginshaw, Martin Flicking

 

Sound House: 750MPH

Sound Engineer: Mike Bovil

 

