hero image met police pablo unlimited change needs you

Met Police calls on Londoners who desire change in recruitment campaign

'Change Needs You' is Pablo and Unlimited’s debut campaign for The Metropolitan Police

By Creative Salon

19 July 2024

Pablo and Unlimited have launched their first campaign for the Metropolitan Police since winning the account in January 2024 focusing on a recruitment drive for new Police Constables.

The 'New Met for London' plan aims to transform the Metropolitan Police Service, with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley putting change at the centre of his vision: “We must change for our communities and we must change for our officers and staff who serve them."

‘Change’ was therefore the perfect theme for the new recruitment campaign for The Met; referencing both the positive difference potential recruits could make to their lives and to their communities, as well as being part of an organisation that is changing and improving as well.

The work is truthful in recognising that change is not for everyone. The Metropolitan Police Service needs people who want to change things for the better; society, London and themselves. The good news, uncovered by bespoke quantitative research by Unlimited’s Human Understanding Lab, was that there was a large pool of Londoners with the energy and desire to make a positive difference. From in-depth internal qualitative research we found that by shining a light on the rich and varied skills and strengths it takes to be a police officer, those Londoners were more likely to see themselves in the role; empathy, respect, resilience, courage are all values that tally with a fundamental desire to change things for the better.

And so ‘Change Needs You’ aims to highlight the importance and impact of Metropolitan Police Constables whilst acknowledging it’s anything but an easy job. Inspired by and featuring real Police Constable stories and experiences, the multi-channel campaign speaks to the special skills The Met value in their officers. It shines on real life frontline officers who described the creative as both highly realistic and making them proud to be Police Constables.

The campaign launch of “Change Needs You” was ready to air at the end of May but was postponed due to the general election announcement putting a pause on the comms whilst the nation waited for a new elected government. To focus on ‘Change’ by the Labour party was entirely coincidental. The campaign finally launched on the 18 July 2024 with a 60” and 30” VOD directed by Tom Day from Outsider, OOH and social photographed by Terry Graham, with supporting OLV and radio.

The campaign, which needed to feel real yet call out the qualities for a Police Constable, featured thirteen real Police Constables, including a former prison officer, a Big Brother finalist, a twin and former cabin crew who are all now thriving and serving communities. The tone of the work was carefully chosen to replicate the scenarios they face day- in- day out and to attract the type of people who would relish the challenges and reality of police work: truthful, serious and authentic.

Stephanie Day, head of campaigns and marketing at The Metropolitan Police Service said: “The new campaign is based on insight and does a great job in really highlighting the values we need our officers to have whilst reflecting the many benefits individuals get from policing our capital city. Working with real officers allow us to hero the amazing work they are doing whilst inviting Londoners to come and join them. I look forward to seeing the results of the campaign”

Dan Watts, executive creative director, Pablo London added: “It feels like the right point in time to be harnessing ‘change’ and focusing it into all the things that truly matter. We hope this recruitment drive will bring in those that really feel they can make a difference and push things forward for not only the Met Police, but their careers, their communities and the people around them.”

  • pablo unlimited met police change needs you ooh 2

    1/3

  • pablo unlimited met police change needs you ooh 1

    2/3

  • pablo unlimited met police change needs you ooh 3

    3/3

Credits

Creative Agencies: Pablo & UNLIMITED

Managing Director: Harriet Knight

Client Partner: Eve Bui

Senior Account Director: Sophie Ladmore and Chloe Boothby Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Partner: Chris Bovill and John Allison

Creative Group Head: Will Bingham and Victoria Daltrey

Creative: Adam Reincke

Design: Catherine Williams, Viren Patel, Steve Savory Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Emma Banks and Emma Stafford Deputy Head of Production: Charlotte Lipsius Producer: Adrianne Langley

Assistant Producer: Amelia Rose

Head of Project Management: Ben Mascari

Senior Project Manager: Sam Jones

Project Manager: Pierce Lynch

Client

Client: The Metropolitan Police Marketing Team

Chief Comms & Engagement Officer: Sharon Sawers Head of Campaigns and Engagement: Jessica Pearce Head of Marketing: Stephanie Day

Marketing Manager: Lan Lieu

Senior Information Officer Marketing: Maxine Geale Campaign Marketing Manager: Nia Williams Campaigns Marketing Manager: Olivia Watson Campaigns Marketing Manager: Alberta Davidson Campaign Marketing Manager: Natalie Dejong

Film Production

Director – Tom Day

Producer – Tex Travi

Production Company – Outsider

Production Manager – Esther Rich

Director of Photography – Hamish Anderson Social and BTS Director - Fin Frew

Stunt Coordinator – Jim Dowdall

Editor – James Demetriou at Tenthree

Post-Production – The Mill

Post Producer – Chloe Ensor

Colourist – Philip Hambi

Sound Design – Ed Downham and Dugal Macdiarmid at King Lear Music & Sound Music – King Lear Music & Sound

Stills Production

Photographer - Terry Graham Production Company – Peter Bailey Producer - Luisa Vasques

Agent - Tom Wade

First assistant – Gareth Williams Lighting assistant – Joe Dabbs Driver and operator – Harry Adams Retouching – Stanley’s Post

Multicultural Marketing Consultancy Founder and Director - Patricia Macauley Operations Director - Jasmeet Chana

Media Agency: OmniGov

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.