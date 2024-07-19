Met Police calls on Londoners who desire change in recruitment campaign

Pablo and Unlimited have launched their first campaign for the Metropolitan Police since winning the account in January 2024 focusing on a recruitment drive for new Police Constables.

The 'New Met for London' plan aims to transform the Metropolitan Police Service, with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley putting change at the centre of his vision: “We must change for our communities and we must change for our officers and staff who serve them."

‘Change’ was therefore the perfect theme for the new recruitment campaign for The Met; referencing both the positive difference potential recruits could make to their lives and to their communities, as well as being part of an organisation that is changing and improving as well.