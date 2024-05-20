Pablo repositions Wilkinson Sword as 'The Blade Masters'

Sophie Rock, head of brand for Wilkinson Sword at Edgewell, said: “The world of men’s shaving has stagnated, and we knew we needed to do something different to stand out from the crowd and engage with men on a different level - one that’s much more fun and engaging. We’re so excited to introduce our new campaign. We believe that it taps into our heritage in a modern, compelling, and disruptive way to drive real difference within the category.”

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo added: “It’s been a smooth joy to glide around the face of amusement with Wilkinson Sword. We look forward to making more sharp, surprising, and entertaining work with the team and, of course, The Blade Master.”

To ensure the campaign landed with impact in different countries, Pablo worked with Flawless, the globally recognised AI film company, to “vub” (visual dub) the English picture into French and German. Leveraging its cutting-edge TrueSync™ technology, Pablo produced perfectly lip-synced films, enabling The Blade Master to speak directly to international audiences with the impact of a native voice.

The Blade Masters Since 1772 launches in the UK on the 20th May. The campaign will be supported by VOD, online and OOH. Media planning and buying was handled by VCCP in the UK, and Wavemaker in Germany and France.

Credits

Brand

Head of Marketing: Sophie Rock

Assistant Brand Manager: Diane de Becdelievre

Pablo London

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative: Oli Beale

Head of Planning: Mark Sng

Planner: Oliver Edridge

CEO: Gareth Mercer

Group Account Director: Alex Worthington

Senior Account Director: Dom Kocur

Senior Account Manager: Madeleine Huxley

Project Manager: Katie Houghton

Head of Operations: Ben Mascari

Designer: Richard Hooker

Agency Producer: Karen Whitehouse & Soraya Phipps

Where Magic Happens

Nicky Brugnola

Jeremy Poole

Production Company: Arts and Sciences

Director: Craig Ainsley

Executive Producer: James Bland

Producer: Lauren Highman

Director Of Photography: Maciek Ryter

Service Company: The Film Place

Offline Editors: Stitch

Editor: Max Windows

Edit Assistants: Luke Anderson & Chris Hutchings

Offline Edit Producer: Angela Hart

RASCAL

2D Leads: Holly McLean and Rich McKeand

2D: Joe Wreford and Gary Driver

VFX Producer: Tom Sitton

Colourist: James Bamford

Colour Assist: Elliot Ward

Executive Producer: Colin Oaten

Head of Production: James Beck

Audio Post Production: Sine Audio

Audio Engineer: Phil Bolland

Audio Producer: Julian Marshall

Dubbing: Flawless

Jonas Dickson - Post Producer

Mike Malarkey - Performance Supervisor

Laura Cuartas - Performance Specialist Edwin Santiago - Digital Artist

Tyler Ten Haken - Visual Dubbing Supervisor