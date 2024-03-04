Flora asks a Cow if 'udder butter is a bit weird?'

With so much of the work focused on punchy, insightful headlines highlighting the weirdness of dairy - ensuring the thought and tone translated globally was of the utmost importance. Pablo London worked with their network of international Creative teams, alongside TAG to transcreate headlines which could carry this message in every market, without losing the humour or distinctiveness.

Vanessa Steffen, Head of Global Marketing at Upfield, said: “With Skip the Cow, Pablo has unlocked a very distinctive brand world for Flora that is able to travel across many markets and cultures successfully. We can’t wait to see the message of ‘dairy actually being a bit weird’ landing across the world.”

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo, added: “Working with the global team on the Skip the Cow campaign is a gift that keeps on giving. Just like milk from a cow’s udder. Although that’s pretty weird. Unlike Flora Plant. We’ve really enjoyed starting to see where this campaign can go creatively and look forward to much more to come in 2024..”

For the launch of the Skip The Cow campaign, Pablo London developed a stripped-back distinctive visual world. Whilst other butter brands might focus on food-porn and recipe shots, for Flora, the product packaging is front and centre, allowing space for the brand’s key messaging to be communicated through witty, punchy headlines. It also allows for one global creative platform, with the products and headlines updated to ensure relevance across markets.

The next challenge was how to translate this approach into AV whilst shooting for a global marketing team. The hero TVC was created to feel like one continuous shot, set within the grey brand world, so as to retain this distinctiveness and stand apart from Flora’s dairy-based competition. Working with Director Craig Ainsley, & Pablo’s in-house production function, Pablito, Ainsley employed motion-control cameras, allowing for multiple products and food items to be shot & seamlessly stitched together to create over 250 variants and adapts for use globally. The film is accented with an original composition by Strings & Tins, performed by cellist Yue Tang.

Launching alongside the TVC, the global campaign will be supported by ongoing investment into high-impact OOH, social, digital & press.

Credits

