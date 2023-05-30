Pablo continues 'Skip the Cow' theme in posters for Flora Plant
The outdoor campaign continues humorous theme to encourage people to choose plan-based alternatives
30 May 2023
Pablo and Flora Plant are doubling down on their mission to encourage everyone to ‘skip the cow’ and move over to plant-based alternatives.
From billboards to digital six sheets, the new ‘spread’ of work builds on the tongue-in-cheek tone from the January launch.
Ian Hepburn, UK Marketing Director at Upfield, said: “We’re delighted at the continued success of the Skip the Cow campaign and the light-hearted provocation that makes people stop and think. It has driven record levels of awareness and consideration for Flora Plant and more and more households are buying the brand as a result.”
Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, added: “Cow butter’s not weird. But it’s not.. not weird. The more Pablo works with Flora Plant and writes to ‘Skip the Cow’ the more fun we seem to have. We look forward to seeing where we can take this ‘moo’vement next”. Dan Watts ECD Pablo
Credits:
Pablo
Gareth Mercer, Founder
Dan Watts, ECD
Oli Beale, Creative Director
Rohit Tharakan, Fei Waller, Copywriter
Dave Dye, Art Director
Joan Devereux, Planning Director
Kate Sheppard, Account Director
Tom Penrose, Senior Account Manager
Kelly Watts, Stills Producer
Viren Patel, Designer
Upfield
Jorn Soquet – Chief Marketing Officer, Upfield Europe
Ian Hepburn – Marketing Director, Upfield UK
Meltem Egansu – Brand Manager, Upfield Europe
Gemma Williams - Brand Manager, Upfield UK
David Wheldon - Chief Client Advisor