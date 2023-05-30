Pablo continues 'Skip the Cow' theme in posters for Flora Plant

Pablo and Flora Plant are doubling down on their mission to encourage everyone to ‘skip the cow’ and move over to plant-based alternatives.

From billboards to digital six sheets, the new ‘spread’ of work builds on the tongue-in-cheek tone from the January launch.

Ian Hepburn, UK Marketing Director at Upfield, said: “We’re delighted at the continued success of the Skip the Cow campaign and the light-hearted provocation that makes people stop and think. It has driven record levels of awareness and consideration for Flora Plant and more and more households are buying the brand as a result.”

Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, added: “Cow butter’s not weird. But it’s not.. not weird. The more Pablo works with Flora Plant and writes to ‘Skip the Cow’ the more fun we seem to have. We look forward to seeing where we can take this ‘moo’vement next”. Dan Watts ECD Pablo

Credits:

Pablo

Gareth Mercer, Founder

Dan Watts, ECD

Oli Beale, Creative Director

Rohit Tharakan, Fei Waller, Copywriter

Dave Dye, Art Director

Joan Devereux, Planning Director

Kate Sheppard, Account Director

Tom Penrose, Senior Account Manager

Kelly Watts, Stills Producer

Viren Patel, Designer

Upfield

Jorn Soquet – Chief Marketing Officer, Upfield Europe

Ian Hepburn – Marketing Director, Upfield UK

Meltem Egansu – Brand Manager, Upfield Europe

Gemma Williams - Brand Manager, Upfield UK

David Wheldon - Chief Client Advisor