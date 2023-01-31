AJ Bell gets you to "Feel Good, Investing" in Pablo spot
Investing shouldn’t feel like a hideously confusing nightmare, which is why AJ Bell makes it easier to taking control of finances
31 January 2023
AJ Bell aims to simplify finances and make the process easier with a new campaign from Pablo London, aimed at dispelling any concerns around difficulty and complexity when it comes to investing that can act as a real turn-off.
AJ Bell promises to make investing as straightforward and accessible as possible, giving you complete control 24/7, and their new campaign celebrates this approach.
Feel Good, Investing shifts away from the dry and impersonal tone of financial advertising and focuses on the emotional uplift people experience when they can take control of their financial future with ease. With most investment campaigns focusing on future benefits, we wanted to focus on how investment can feel good right now, because you’ve taken that step, taken control, and that feels great.
With 15% of current investors not being able to recall the name of their platform provider, we also wanted to ensure that our brand was one that everyone would remember. With the gift of the AJ Bell name, we set about creating a brand mnemonic that would boost branding and memorability, embedding the name into the hearts and minds of 34m+ people who have some level of savings. The use of a democratic ‘bell’ in its many guises also reinforces the democratic nature of AJ Bell, with an offering to suit almost every level.
The feel-good ‘Bellstravaganza’ launches with a 60” 30” & 10” films, shot by Zac Ella from Agile, in conjunction with radio, print, and a series of digital executions.
Media was looked after by Total Media.
Charlie Musson, Brand Director at AJ Bell said “We’re excited to offer people a fresh perspective on investing, turning something that can seem daunting into a positive, empowering experience”.
Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo, said “Making the complex simple and the mundane fun, is what good communication and great service aim to do. AJ Bell brings a real feel good factor to the category, and the team have captured that feeling with bells on. Obviously.”
