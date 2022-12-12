Pablo launches tourism campaign for Ukrainian charity

At first glance, this powerful message, set within the recognisable visual world of a vintage travel poster, reads like an invitation to visit. However the war torn backdrop transforms it into a rallying cry to take action now. Each poster depicts a different city; Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv. At the centre of each stands a pillar of hope, a reminder that there is a country and its people to support, while the context highlights an innocent nation under extreme attack.

The posters were developed in partnership with Ukrainian illustrator, Antonio Firsik, who continues to work from his home outside Kyiv.

Pablo have partnered with United24 as the destination for donations. The fundraising platform, created by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are leading the charge with projects focused on medical aid, rebuilding cities, defence and demining. This winter, their big push is centred around raising funds for generators that will be used to power Ukrainian hospitals. Due to constant attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian doctors are having to save lives and perform complex surgeries by flashlight.

The work launches in December and is ongoing across Print, Social, OOH & DOOH. Global media has been secured by Bountiful Cow, with PR support from One Green Bean, Amsterdam.

Yaroslava Gres, UNITED24 platform coordinator: “Ukraine used to be a popular tourist attraction in the middle of Europe. Millions of people from all over the world came to the cities depicted on these posters to enjoy breathtaking landscapes, authentic architecture, and meet welcoming residents. Russian invasion changed that. In Kharkiv Oblast and its main city, depicted on one of these posters, the terrorist state has destroyed over 11,397 sites, including private and residential buildings. Projects like this remind people worldwide that there is plenty to fight for here. We are infinitely grateful to everyone who supports us in this ordeal via our fundraising platform. Right now, we ask help from everyone outside of Ukraine to rebuild our state. After we win, we will once again be that welcoming country everyone came to visit before”

Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo, said, “The motivation behind this idea is to revitalise global support for Ukraine. We wanted to create something that stopped people in their tracks and required a real double take.

"At first the idea looks like a classic tourism poster inviting you to visit Ukraine but closer inspection reveals the destruction and attacks that are a daily reality there.

"Working with the people at United 24 really brought the issue home as many of the people there were working in Ukrainian agencies until the war. llustrator Antonio Firsik, who lives just outside Kyiv, brought an extra dimension to the idea, including actual landmarks from the cities of Ukraine in our images to reflect the reality there.”

